Stops and starts: Clarkson/Leigh falls at state in five to Sutton

LINCOLN - Clarkson/Leigh coach Becky Schneider saw the best and worst of her team on Thursday night in Lincoln. Unlucky for her and the Patriots, they started the way they finished.

Clarkson/Leigh fell into a huge hole in set one of the Class C-2 state quarterfinals, bounced back with convincing wins in sets two and three but fell flat again in the fourth and fifth for a 21-25, 25-17, 25-17, 19-25, 6-15 loss to Sutton.

The loss means a premature end to a run Clarkson/Leigh was hoping to make back to the semifinals and take the next step to play for a championship. But early nerves gave away a set that, in the end, proved to be costly.

Clarkson/Leigh trailed 9-0 in the blink of an eye, came back to tie it 15-15, 18-18, 20-20 and 21-21 but could never get over the hump. The Patriots pulled away for easy wins in the second and third but couldn't close the deal in the fourth. That led to a winner-take-all fifth where Clarkson/Leigh faced another daunting deficit, this time 11-5. Like the first set, it was too much.

"I think a lot of that first set was nerves. We had four players that didn't have the experience that we had last year. I'm sure that's why we dug ourselves a hole," coach Becky Schneider said. "It was as difficult to come back. As close as the score was (in the first set), if we weren't in that hole I'm sure we would have pulled it out. But you can't start a set down 9-0."

