Team meeting helped spark Lady Vikes

There was something just a little off about Lakeview volleyball a month ago.

A loss to No. 5 Kearney Catholic was followed by a three-set home sweep to No. 7 St. Paul. The senior class hadn't lost two or more in a row in two years. That's uncharacteristic enough, but the details were even more atypical.

In the loss to St. Paul, four different members of the lineup had four hitting errors, Lakeview had two aces to nine serving errors and gave up eight other points in the back row on receiving errors. All told, 40 points were given away on mistakes in different aspects of the game - more than half the total St. Paul needed to extend a winning streak over Lakeview to nine. The Lady Vikes haven't beaten the Wildcats since 2014.

Three days before, Lakeview suffered a loss to Kearney Catholic in the title match of the Columbus Classic - an event the program has never won. The Stars have a similar grip on the Lady Vikes, having won each of the past three.

There's no shame in dropping matches to two historically successful programs, and an unbeaten season wasn't the ultimate goal. But there was no doubt Lakeview had fallen into a funk.

So, the day after the loss to St. Paul, coach K.C. Belitz left the tea out in the hallway next to the gym. He didn't give them any direction nor a time limit. He simply wanted them to talk to one another.

That conversation wasn't necessarily a make or break moment to the season. Lakeview is an experienced, talented group that has been in the big moments. Yet, every team can benefit from hitting the reset button.

"There's winning and losing, and some people probably don't believe in good losses or bad wins. But that (loss to St. Paul), and the way we went about it, was not a good loss," Belitz said. "St. Paul is a good team, but we didn't feel like we had competed very well. They needed to get that squared away so we could get back to ourselves. Sometimes that's the sort of conversation only players can have with one another."

Exactly what was said remains private, but the players were willing to share was that senior libero Jordie Nekl, senior outside hitter Maddi Vogt and senior Lacy Williams carried much of the conversation.

That conversation didn't include any finger pointing or blaming. It was more of a reminder of what the team is capable of and that its goals were only possible together. The group was out in the hallway for 45 minutes to an hour then returned to the gym for a short practice.

Lakeview's response the following day was at Crete and a three-set sweep. The Lady Vikes won eight in a row before a loss to Wahoo Neuman, won the Central Conference Tournament for the first time since 1994 and looked to have reached a peak during the final regular season game at North Bend. That level of play carried over into the postseason where Lakeview has put together perhaps its three most complete performances of the year.

"It was kind of about changing our mindset and working harder in practice and holding ourselves accountable in every aspect of volleyball," Nekl said. "It was a momentum change in how we played."

Vogt said the frustration in losing back-to-back games wasn't so much in the losses but the knowledge that the effort wasn't up to standards. Admittedly, it can be difficult to keep the same emotional and mental level the year after making history. The hunter becomes the hunted. Lakeview went from virtual unknown to playing with a target on its back.

A gentle reminder that none of that mattered provided a spark of newfound energy. Knowing what the team had already achieved, and what was still potentially in the future, helped to regain the excitement of being an underdog instead of a favorite.

"I feel we just needed to re-evaluate ourselves," Vogt said. "We knew the goals we set out in front of ourselves, and we knew the track we were on. We just had to take a deep breath and know what we were capable of."

One specific moment is rarely the cause of what follows. There's always more to it. In this case, the players only meeting wasn't needed as a turnaround. Lakeview wasn't exactly in dire straits. But two years of expectations can wear on a group without some encouragement along the way.

"I feel like after we had the conversation there was switch that flipped. Even at practice, the energy was so much better, and that next game we played better," junior setter Autumn Gibbs said. "I feel like we trusted each other more, and we weren't as worried about the mistakes or the pressure. We just told each other we were playing for each other."

A less-experienced or less mature group could have made a mess of the moment. But Belitz has always trusted his team in every situation. Leaving them alone to get out whatever was needed was just another example of that.

"I don't know that it was that particular conversation that turned anything around, or if they just needed a moment to catch their breath a little bit," Belitz said. "We certainly played really well through the conference tournament, and you've absolutely seen the team play for each other in this postseason going back to North Bend."

When Lakeview steps on the court Wednesday in Lincoln, the grind is over. Everything this group has worked for is right in front of it once again - no conversations or reminders needed.

"We don't want to end in that third-place match again," Vogt said. "Yeah, that was a great ending to our season last year, but we want to go further."

