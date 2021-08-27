Tigers hold off Discoverers in four

Columbus High volleyball responded to a two-set hole with a win in the third on Thursday in Fremont but faltered in the fourth and dropped its opening match of the season to the Tigers 25-23, 25-20, 27-29, 25-14.
After a close first set, Fremont put together large leads in the second and third. Columbus came back in both but was only able to overcome the hosts in the third. Some inconsistent passing in the fourth led to just five kills on 26 attempts to go with six errors. Those troubles opened the door for a Fremont squad that kicked it in and closed out the match in dominant fashion.
Josie Garrett led Columbus with 17 kills on 38 swings, Ellie Thompson was a solid .444 hitting with eight kills on 18 attempts and Abby Loeffelholz set up 34 assists in her first match as the starting setter and had 11 digs to go with her assist total. Garrett led with 12 digs for a Columbus squad that had 55 total.
Columbus earned six aces to nine serving errors and committed seven receiving errors.
Fremont, which brought back much of its lineup from a year ago, was a solid first test against a team likely to finish in the top half of the HAC, coach Jeri Otten said. Although it was a loss, it was also an opportunity to learn what areas need attention.
"Fremont was about what we expected them to be. It was definitely good for us. We played better than we did in our jamboree. We took a step in the right direction there," Otten said. "It's good for us in terms of showing us that, what we're going in practice, we need to bring up the intensity."
Fremont, like nearly every opponent's roster this season, featured players on average taller than what Columbus puts on the floor. Understanding that will be the case nearly every time out, Otten has put an emphasis on passing to make up for blocking and, to some extent, offense.
The Discoverers have to be consistent on where they put their passes and how fast the offense runs in order to have a chance for kills. There were highs and lows in that regard on Thursday, but overall it was an encouraging performance.
"Except for a few aces and a few lulls, I'd say passing, and offensively, when one was on the other was a little bit off and vice versa," Otten said. "Trying to get those will be a big piece we need to fix."
Columbus has a chance to get back on the court and get in the win column on Friday with four matches at the Norfolk Invite. CHS opens with Bennington.
Columbus started 3-10 through the first two weeks a year ago and is looking for a strong start to build momentum.
"It was a rough start. Last year we only had three at this tournament because of COVID," Otten said. "This year we have some chances to have a better result."
