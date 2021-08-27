Tigers hold off Discoverers in four

Columbus High volleyball responded to a two-set hole with a win in the third on Thursday in Fremont but faltered in the fourth and dropped its opening match of the season to the Tigers 25-23, 25-20, 27-29, 25-14.

After a close first set, Fremont put together large leads in the second and third. Columbus came back in both but was only able to overcome the hosts in the third. Some inconsistent passing in the fourth led to just five kills on 26 attempts to go with six errors. Those troubles opened the door for a Fremont squad that kicked it in and closed out the match in dominant fashion.

Josie Garrett led Columbus with 17 kills on 38 swings, Ellie Thompson was a solid .444 hitting with eight kills on 18 attempts and Abby Loeffelholz set up 34 assists in her first match as the starting setter and had 11 digs to go with her assist total. Garrett led with 12 digs for a Columbus squad that had 55 total.

Columbus earned six aces to nine serving errors and committed seven receiving errors.

Fremont, which brought back much of its lineup from a year ago, was a solid first test against a team likely to finish in the top half of the HAC, coach Jeri Otten said. Although it was a loss, it was also an opportunity to learn what areas need attention.