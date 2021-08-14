Titans seek fresh start after rough season

Twin River volleyball anticipated a rough go of it last season. A young roster with two new setters, switching to a 6-2 system and low numbers overall meant the Titans faced an uphill battle from the start.
Still, no one could have predicted just how much of a struggle it would become.
The Titans suffered through a 1-22 year in which they failed to win any sets until the last regular season match on the schedule. In that one, Twin River dropped the first two sets, came storming back but failed to complete the comeback in the winner-take-all fifth.
It was, perhaps, the frustration of the year encompassed all in one evening. And the one win was due to a forfeit at the subdistrict tournament - not a victory earned on the court.
As the girls returned to the gym this week, they brought all of that with them. Having stumbled through failure after failure, Twin River is determined not to let those hard lessons go to waste. There's a long way to go, and that journey includes recognizing steps forward rather than looking ahead to the destination.
"After every game, we looked at, 'What did we do better than the game before? What did we do better than last time?' and they came in with that same attitude," coach Julie Strain said. "We knew we were going to have to work on taking baby steps. This game, we want to do this well. The next game we want to do this and that well. It was about continuing to put it together until we can play a complete game. They understood what it was about."
Numbers, inexperience and a COVID pause were the major factors that held Twin River back.
Half of the starting lineup remained from the 2019 squad that went 9-21, but in need of a new setter for the third year in a row meant moving a hitter into that position and transitioning into a 6-2.
Racheal Strain worked alongside freshman Libby Held in a 6-2 attack. Held was just a freshman but was installed as the setter to try and ensure a regular would be running the offense for the foreseeable future. Strain was there to help her along and take off some of the pressure.
Although it was slow going, players began to find a comfort zone more regularly when, two weeks into the season, the team was forced into a mandatory suspension because of the virus.
The progress that was being made, incremental though it may have been, was halted and essentially wiped out. The Titans weren't consistent enough to absorb that much time away and pick it right back up.
And setter wasn't the only concern. As much as Strain and Held determined the success of the offense, many of the hitters they were setting were unproven and untried.
All of it added up to constant roadblocks from start to finish.
A year later, Held is much more confident in her role. She took over full time late in the season, Strain was moved back to the outside. Twin River began to function, minus three graduates, as the team it will be in 2021.
Held isn't the whole story, but her development is a major reason for hope.
"As the season went on we could tell that she calmed down," coach Strain said. "She felt more comfortable in the rotations and she felt more comfortable setting behind her to the right side. At the beginning of the season, it was a lot of pressure; she was really nervous. As the season went on she started to handle it a lot better."
Twin River again has two seniors on the roster, two juniors, three sophomores and three freshmen. In addition to Strain returning to her previous role as a hitter, Chloe Pilakowsk, a sophomore, is moving to the middle. Briley Cuba, a freshman, could potentially be another rookie starter, like Held a year ago, this time on the outside. Raina Swanson, a senior, will be a right side hitter.
Emma Yrkoski, another newcomer, and Haylee Finn, a junior, will likely find their way into the rotations as well.
Whomever is on the court, the next step, Strain says, is ball control. For the first three days of practice, Twin River has formed nearly all its drills and training around serve receive and passing. Strain said she's pretty sure no one has taken a swing yet.
"We look great stationary and one-on-one, and I'm thinking, 'This is looking pretty good,' and then we get everyone together and some of those skills fly out the window," Strain said. "So, the last four days, all we've done is break it down to the nitty gritty."
Twin River is again in Class D-1 for this fall, but as a member of the East Husker Conference, will get its fair share of C-1 and C-2 opponents. That kind of schedule means more hard lessons will be on the way, but Strain isn't fearful of another tough season leading to despair. The Titans want to win, but they also understand that has to be earned.
"They're buying into improving each game, and they've really bought into, winning is great, but we've got a lot to work on before we get to that point," she said. "They know to focus on, 'OK, did we do this better than last time?,' even at practice. ...They're really buying into, if we get a little better every day then wins will start to come.
"The returning players have already seen the improvement from last year. They're getting excited that we can do some more things and run everything faster. Overall, their attitude and morale has been really good. They know we're getting better and we've got a little ways to go."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.