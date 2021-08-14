Titans seek fresh start after rough season

Twin River volleyball anticipated a rough go of it last season. A young roster with two new setters, switching to a 6-2 system and low numbers overall meant the Titans faced an uphill battle from the start.

Still, no one could have predicted just how much of a struggle it would become.

The Titans suffered through a 1-22 year in which they failed to win any sets until the last regular season match on the schedule. In that one, Twin River dropped the first two sets, came storming back but failed to complete the comeback in the winner-take-all fifth.

It was, perhaps, the frustration of the year encompassed all in one evening. And the one win was due to a forfeit at the subdistrict tournament - not a victory earned on the court.

As the girls returned to the gym this week, they brought all of that with them. Having stumbled through failure after failure, Twin River is determined not to let those hard lessons go to waste. There's a long way to go, and that journey includes recognizing steps forward rather than looking ahead to the destination.