Tooley, Oelsligle looking forward to coaching former players one more time

One could have assumed that after nearly 40 years on one coaching staff or another, Scotus Central Catholic's Janet Tooley would have been part of all-star fame by this point in her career.

But when she steps on the sidelines to assume her spot on the bench Thursday at Central Community College-Columbus, the annual volleyball match between the best players in the Central area will be her first.

Head coaches were originally the only ones picked when she was on John Peterson's staff for all those state championships. She's been asked before but hasn't been available. Thursday she'll bring along Scotus assistant Alex Meyer to lead the Silver Team that includes four Scotus girls and one from Lakeview.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family coach Cami Oelsligle and her assistant Alyssa Rood will guide a Green Team roster that is made up of three HLHF players, two other Lakeview girls and one from Columbus High.

First serve for the annual events is 7 p.m. at the Raider Fieldhouse.

For Tooley, it's one last chance to bid farewell to a group that has made up much of her starting roster for three years.

"That's what's really cool," Tooley said. "I don't want the Scotus girls to overshadow the other girls, I want us to all blend as a team, but when you lose that last match of your season and you think you're saying goodbye and you think you're not going to coach them again - this is kid of like some extra frosting on the cake that I wasn't necessarily expecting."

Tooley's team includes libero Kate Maguire, outside hitter Grace Mustard, setter Audrey Sprunk and outside hitter Chloe Walker from SCC. Walker won't be available due to hip surgery. Lakeview's Katee Korte joins that four plus Clarkson/Leigh's Kennedy Settje and Cross County's Chloe Sadell from the Telegram area. Fullerton's Jordan Plumbtree, Molly Griess of Nebraska Christian and Madelyn Gaughen of North Bend make up the rest of the Silver roster.

Kortee will be opposed by Lakeview teammates Maddie Vogt and Jordie Nekl. Columbus outside hitter Josie Garrett is also on the Green Team. State Runner-Up Humphrey Saint Francis is represented by Kelly Pfeifer and Kaylee Stricklin. Aquinas Catholic's Gracyn Wollmer earned an invite. Oelsligle has one more chance to coach HLHF players Paige Beller, Lexi Frauendorfer and Addison Schneider. Oelsligle will be assisted from her staff by Alyssa Rood.

"I'm definitely excited for the opportunity to coach Addison, Lexi, and Paige one more time. They're such fun people and great, dynamic athletes. I can't wait to see what they look like joined with some of the areas best athletes and volleyball players," Oelsligle said. "I know Coach Tooley will have her girls ready to go, so I'm hoping coach Rood and I can get our girls meshing well and let them play the game they love one more time, and first and foremost enjoy themselves, but also hopefully come away with a win."

Tooley plays on utilizing a similar strategy. She put together a team with a makeup of abilities that should allow everyone to stay in familiar positions. She and her team had a practice Wednesday. Both teams practice again Thursday at 1 p.m. before the match.

"I'm going to try and put the players where they're most comfortable playing and try and make as few changes as possible," Tooley said.

She anticipates a competitive match and would encourage any local fans that haven't seen some of the Class D girls to come and see their abilities. Tooley was herself a Class D player at Elmwood that earned a walk-on position at Nebraska in Terry Pettit's first season leading the Huskers.

"I think it's just great that kids from all different classes get to play together. In the old days, I played at a Class D high school, and I think that's still a high level of volleyball," Tooley said. "Getting all these top players together from these schools is going to make it very competitive."

