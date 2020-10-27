Vikes fight off never say die Shamrocks

Perhaps it was appropriate during the Halloween season that Scotus Central Catholic volleyball took on the mantle of a movie monster. Tuesday night in the subdistrict final, the Shamrocks simply wouldn't die.
In the end it took Lakeview four sets to finally put a stake through the hearts of an old nemesis 32-30, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20. The win advances the Lady Vikes to Saturday's district final round against an opponent to be named either Wednesday night or Thursday morning.
It was the third time this season Lakeview had beaten Scotus. This most recent loss ends the SCC season and ensures a losing record for the first time in more than a generation. But a 12-13 mark is hardly representative of the battle that took place on Tuesday night.
Lakeview coach K.C. Belitz has been around this rivalry long enough to know that his group was in for a fight. But he also knew his group was ready for that fight.
Tuesday may not go down as one of the all-time great matches between the two programs, but it was properly befitting of a game that featured one team in search of history and another fighting to survive.
"We knew exactly what was going to happen, and tonight was it. Just tremendous defense from them, great serve receive, always in system, smart hitters and all that stuff that comes from being well-coached," Belitz said. "Clearly they were inspired to play tonight. That's exactly what we expected."
But there's perhaps no way either Belitz, Scotus coach Janet Tooley nor any of the players could have expected 62 points in the first set, especially after Lakeview jumped out to an 11-6 lead.
It was 19-14 when Scotus began to swing the momentum. The Shamrocks cut it to 21-19 then won five of the next seven and three in a row to make it 24-23. Then came a series of set points denied by each side. Scotus was a point away at 24-23, 25-24 and 30-29. Lakeview had chances at 26-25, 27-26 and 28-27. Down 30-29, Lakeview finally put a wrap on the set behind kills by Josie Bentz and Lilly Rowe then a Scotus shot into the antenna.
The Shamrocks wanted a net violation on a follow through at 30-29 but none came from the officials.
Scotus regrouped and led the second set 7-3. Lakeview responded and tied it 8-8 and pushed ahead 15-13 on an Elly Luchsinger ace. It was 23-16 when the Shamrocks again found a second life. They won eight of the next nine and five in a row at 24-18 on a service error, Tanley Miller ace, Chloe Walker kill, attacking error and whistle for a double hit. The Lady Vikes called a timeout when the 'Rocks closed to 24-21 but it took three more points to find the winner. Bentz slammed a shot home in the middle for a two-set lead.
Support Local Journalism
Scotus squandered an early 8-3 lead in the third set and fell behind 16-15. At 21-21 a Walker kill and Kate Maguire ace put the Shamrocks ahead to stay. A Lakeview hitting error ended it and extended the match to a fourth set.
Kills by Maddi Vogt and Mallori Kucera ahead of a Lilly Rowe ace broke a 6-6 tie in the fourth and gave Lakeview the lead for good. Scotus cut the advantage to two points three times after that but came no closer.
"All of us were so excited coming into this game. We knew we had a great chance, but we knew we would have to work for it," Lakeview junior libero Jordi Neckl said. "That win really means a lot to us. We were looking for it and going for it. It's just a feeling, but we know that we're not done yet."
Scotus closes a tumultuous season that included three members who had to self-quarantine away from the team due to virus exposure, an injury to one player's foot and another to a player's knee. Not until the past week and a half had the Shamrocks been able to practice with the same lineup for any extended period of time.
That showed in Scotus' chemistry and execution. But coach Tooley said it also showed in the team's fight.
"It's been a season where these kids could have hung it up and they didn't," Tooley said. "They came to practice and they worked hard every day and bought into the next lineup change that we had to give a try.
..."They were willing to do anything it took to get to this point tonight and win."
Lakeview won't know its district final opponent until after the C-1 12 district final between Sidney and Ogallala on Wednesday night. Though both of those programs will likely make the top 16 in the wildcard, how the final points stack up is the next question.
Until then, Lakeview will prepare for Saturday ready to make history. Though it's been almost 40 years since the last Lady Vikes team went to state Belitz doesn't anticipate any anxiety for a group that he says is more ready to enjoy the moment than be overcome by the pressure.
"I don't think this is a group that gets tight very easy or doesn't enjoy that or doesn't welcome those moments," he said. "I really believe that. I think this is a group that loves it."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!