Vikes fight off never say die Shamrocks

Kills by Maddi Vogt and Mallori Kucera ahead of a Lilly Rowe ace broke a 6-6 tie in the fourth and gave Lakeview the lead for good. Scotus cut the advantage to two points three times after that but came no closer.

"All of us were so excited coming into this game. We knew we had a great chance, but we knew we would have to work for it," Lakeview junior libero Jordi Neckl said. "That win really means a lot to us. We were looking for it and going for it. It's just a feeling, but we know that we're not done yet."

Scotus closes a tumultuous season that included three members who had to self-quarantine away from the team due to virus exposure, an injury to one player's foot and another to a player's knee. Not until the past week and a half had the Shamrocks been able to practice with the same lineup for any extended period of time.

That showed in Scotus' chemistry and execution. But coach Tooley said it also showed in the team's fight.

"It's been a season where these kids could have hung it up and they didn't," Tooley said. "They came to practice and they worked hard every day and bought into the next lineup change that we had to give a try.

..."They were willing to do anything it took to get to this point tonight and win."