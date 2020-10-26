Vikes serve up a winner over Boone Central

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I think we came it to like we hadn't beaten them before," junior Maddi Vogt said. "We're not the higher seed in this; we just came in like it was another regular match, put it all out there and did our best."

Full stats weren't available right after the contest but Vogt had close to 10 kills and a handful of ace serves. She and teammates Jordie Nekl and Cassie Rathbone set the tone at the serving line. Between those three, 30 to 40% of the points were started with their serve. Vogt served up 10 straight points in the second set with three aces figured in. Nekl had back-to-back aces at one point in the second. Rathbone had a run of six straight in the third with an ace.

"Serve was a really big part of our win tonight," Vogt said. "Obviously, taking them out of system so they can't get big swings is a really big deal."

Lakeview had beaten Boone Central in a two-set sweep in September while winning the Cardinals' home invite. Monday's win means a date Tuesday with either David City or Scotus.

The Lady Vikes haven't seen the Scouts this season. They own a two-set and three-set sweep over the Shamrocks.