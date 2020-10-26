Vikes serve up a winner over Boone Central

There was little entertaining about Lakeview's three-set sweep of Boone Central in Monday's home subdistrict opener, and that's exactly how coach K.C. Belitz preferred it.
A year removed from falling in the subdistrict final and playing under the must-win pressure of the wildcard standings, the Lady Vikes are in a much different scenario. Regardless of what takes place over the next two days, Lakeview will almost certainly be in Saturday's district final round.
Granted, that doesn't mean Lakeview will take the subdistrict tournament or opponents lightly, but it's worlds away from the weight of a year ago. Looking to simply play well and move on, the Lady Vikes did that exactly in a 25-17, 25-9, 25-12 victory over the Cardinals.
"That is exactly what we talked about. We don't have to make these interesting or exciting. If we're playing well we feel good about our chances. So, let's just go play well with the right passion, right focus," Belitz said. "Let's just get it done and not leave any doubt if we don't need to leave any doubt."
Lakeview left no doubt after the first 11 points of the second set. Boone Central hung around somewhat in the first set, trailing 11-8 through the first 19 points. But the Lady Vikes were soon up 18-10 and cruising to a win.
It was an 8-3 and a 14-4 lead in the second. The third started with an 11-6 gap that became 15-7.
"I think we came it to like we hadn't beaten them before," junior Maddi Vogt said. "We're not the higher seed in this; we just came in like it was another regular match, put it all out there and did our best."
Full stats weren't available right after the contest but Vogt had close to 10 kills and a handful of ace serves. She and teammates Jordie Nekl and Cassie Rathbone set the tone at the serving line. Between those three, 30 to 40% of the points were started with their serve. Vogt served up 10 straight points in the second set with three aces figured in. Nekl had back-to-back aces at one point in the second. Rathbone had a run of six straight in the third with an ace.
"Serve was a really big part of our win tonight," Vogt said. "Obviously, taking them out of system so they can't get big swings is a really big deal."
Lakeview had beaten Boone Central in a two-set sweep in September while winning the Cardinals' home invite. Monday's win means a date Tuesday with either David City or Scotus.
The Lady Vikes haven't seen the Scouts this season. They own a two-set and three-set sweep over the Shamrocks.
"(Serving) was the difference between the first set when they had 17 points and the next two when they didn't. Serve was the difference, primarily," Belitz. "(The next two sets) felt very different because of what we did with the serve. We really took them out of system a lot."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
