Vikes show heart in second straight third-place finish

LINCOLN- Lakeview high school has a handful of teams in 53 years as an institution that are considered the most beloved and most important to ever represent the blue and white.

This current era of Lady Vikes volleyball took its place among that group on Saturday in Lincoln.

Less than 24 hours after suffering a gut-wrenching loss to Kearney Catholic in the semifinals, Lakeview returned to the court for a final time with its eight seniors and steamrolled a Grand Island Central Catholic squad that had only been beaten two other times before Saturday.

Lakeview won 12 of 16 rallies with a 9-7 lead and pulled away for an easy first-set win. The Lady Vikes jumped out to a 13-7 lead in the second and held at least a three-point advantage the rest of the way. It was 3-3 in the third when they won the next 11 in a row and never trailed again.

Lakeview took the match 25-15, 25-17, 25-11 and finished with a third-place trophy for the second year in a row.

In the final matches of their varsity careers, Lilly Rowe with 13 kills and Jordie Nekl with 27 digs led the Lady Vikes in those categories. Other seniors included Maddi Vogt with 11 kills, 12 digs and an ace, Saylor Eberhart chipped in seven digs, Katee Korte totaled 12 kills to go with six digs and Mallori Kucera had four kills. Mya Saxton and Lacy Williams saw the floor as well but did not figure into the statistical numbers. Junior Autumn Gibbs led with 41 assists.

The seniors were part of a four-year run that included 105 wins, a conference championship, two subdistrict titles, two district titles, two trips to state and two state trophies.

GICC came in 32-2 and had only lost to No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran and No. 2 Wahoo Neumann.

"It says what we've always known: that this is a high-character group of young ladies. There's nothing easy about (coming back after yesterday), and we came in and played hard because we love each other and we love the game and we're proud to represent the program," coach K.C. Belitz said. "They got after it. I'm really proud of the character we showed here."

