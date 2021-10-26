Vikes tighten grip on 'Rocks

Uncle Mo (momentum) wasn't quite sure where he belonged in the early going on Tuesday night at Lakeview.

In the first, he was squarely with the Lady Vikes' when the hosts won the set by a dominating 15 points. Perhaps looking for a better seat, he went to the other end of the gym and joined the 'Rocks when they won eight of the first 10 points and took that lead to a second set win.

It looked like he might stay at the start of the third when Scotus scored the first five. But Uncle Mo is fickle. He returned to the north end of the gym and stayed there the rest of the night.

By set scores of 25-10, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18, Lakeview downed Scotus for the seventh time in a row, closed the Shamrocks' season for a third year in a row and won a second straight subdistrict title. The Lady Vikes will play Saturday in the district final for a chance to make it two consecutive trips to state.

Depending on how the wildcard standings are affected by Tuesday's results, Lakeview will either host at home for the second year in a row or travel to a neutral site. If the opponent is more than 180 miles away Lakeview will travel.

"The first one was an anomaly, we knew it wasn't going to be 25-10 all night. That one was an anomaly, and the second set was an anomaly. Third and fourth is what I envisioned coming in," Lakeview coach K.C. Belitz said. "We knew coming in it was going to be tight, we knew we were going to have to play well and we knew it was going to go back-and-forth."

Mistakes dictated the course of what Belitz thought was out of the ordinary in the first two sets. Scotus made four attack errors, two passing errors and a service error in the first and was called for a lift.

Lakeview returned that favor with seven hitting errors, two net calls, two service errors, a passing error and a whistle for two hits.

The connection was clear. The Lady Vikes turned a 12-8 lead into a 19-9 advantage in the first. Scotus went up 8-3 in the second, allowed Lakeview back in at 12-12, but then regained control 19-15 thanks to four of those seven points on Lakeview errors.

When the Shamrocks went up 5-0 in the third, Lakeview worked its way back in right away and led 8-7. Three in a row made it 11-9 on a net call and back-to-back Katee Korte kills. The Lady Vikes pushed ahead for good on a five-point run and a 17-11 lead on two kills, a Jordie Nekl ace and a Scotus hitting error.

It was 5-5 in the fourth when Lakeview won seven of eight. The lead grew to as much as nine before the set ended with an eight-point separation.

"That's been our Achilles heel all season long is we just haven't been consistent, and we don't have the one, super player to go to or the big hitter that can get us out of trouble," Scotus coach Janet Tooley said. "We just don't have much room for error."

Grace Mustard led Scotus with 10 kills, Chloe Walker had nine and SCC was effective overall with the offense on an attack percentage of .362. But Scotus also gave away 27 points on errors.

"We've had great moments all season long, it's just not a matter of being able to maintain them," Tooley said.

Maddi Vogt led Lakeview with 18 kills a night after she had 17.

"I feel like, these past couple of games, we've been bringing the energy," Vogt said. "We've really increase the amount of fun we're having, and it's just been so fun to be on the court with my team."

Eighteen kills matched her second-best performance of the season. Vogt had 19 in the Oct. 12 four-set win over Lutheran High Northeast. She leads Lakeview for the season with 268 kills, is hitting .232 and now has 12 matches with 10 or more digs. However, Vogt only had back-to-back performances with double-digit kills. Counting last week at North Bend she's on a run of three in a row.

"She's doing what she is supposed to do. In three or four timeouts in a row we talked about how we all need to do that," Belitz said. "We've all got to be wanting opportunities to take over a match."

Lakeview was fourth in the wildcard standing at the start of Tuesday, meaning a matchup with the No. 3 team in the standings. Based on Tuesday's results, and a win for Fairbury in subdistrict 3, Lakeview would stay home to play the Jeffs. Of course, that was before results were updated into the wildcard averages.

Scotus ends the season 21-11 and says goodbye to six seniors. Those seniors helped bring the Shamrocks back to within legitimate reach of playing at state following a first-round sub loss in 2019 - maybe the first ever for the program. They helped lead the Shamrocks to a nine-win increase from last year and overcame the first losing year in 40 years.

"I feel bad for our six seniors. They played and practiced really hard this year, so they're disappointed," Tooley said. "But only one team in C-1 goes home without that 'gosh darn it' speech, and tonight was our night to have it."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.