Viking teammates named all-star MVPs

Their reactions were slightly different when they heard the news. For one, it was game on.

Lakeview's Maddi Vogt and Katee Korte were in study hall a few weeks ago when the rosters for the Central Community College-Columbus Volleyball All-Star rosters were made public. Those two plus teammate Jordie Nekl were each listed among the 20 honorees.

A fourth, Lilly Rowe, would have made the squad as well were it not for a second ACL surgery. Korte was assigned the Silver Team with Scotus Central Catholic head coach Janet Tooley, four Scotus girls and Chloe Sandell of Cross County among others. Cami Oelsligle of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family was tabbed to lead the Green Team with Vogt, Nekl, three HLHF girls, two from St. Francis, Josie Garrett of Columbus High, a Clarkson/Leigh girl and an Aquinas girl.

"Katee was like, 'I'm not with you and Jordie,'" Vogt recalled, "and I was like, 'Yeah, you're going down.'"

Vogts prediction proved to be correct although her side spent more time behind and with the result in doubt. Green took the match 25-21, 20-25, 19-25, 25-22, 16-14 and not only trailed two sets to one but was behind 6-0 at the start of the fifth.

Silver led the first set 14-10 but lost six of the next seven. Korte and her team then jumped out to a lead of 13-5 in the second and led by as much as 19-10. It was 13-11 Silver in the third when a sideout then four straight points with Sandell serving gave Silver the needed separation. It was 21-19 when Clarkson/Leigh's Kennedy Settje stepped to the line and served out the set following a sideout.

Silver led 17-15 in the fourth then lost the lead on four straight points, three with St. Francis' Kelly Pfeifer at the serving line. It was 24-19 when a kill by Scotus' Grace Mustard, a passing error and a block started a comeback. Pfeifer ended it on a kill.

Three hitting errors plus a Settje kill, block and Jordan Plumbtree (Fullerton) kill looked like it had Green on the way to a win with a 6-0 lead in the fifth. Silver had it down to 10-6 then won six of the next seven with points that included two kills by Vogt and one by HLHF middle Addison Schneider. Green won three of the next four but gave the serve back on a service error. Clarkson/Leigh's Makenna Held finished it with an ace.

Korte collected eight kills and two blocks while Vogt piled up 13 kills. Other standouts included five kills, three blocks for Mustard, three aces apiece for Kate Maguire and Audrey Sprunk also of Scotus, six kills for Sandell, and eight kills each for Addison Schneider and Paige Beller of HLHF.

"It's pretty special, but I know I can say for my team, we were all MVPs," Vogt said. "We all played really well, and I feel like we played as a team really well."

And while there was some good-natured trash talk a few weeks ago, there was more appreciation that competitiveness.

"It's a little sad. I just told (Maddi) today, it's going to be the last time playing on the court together even though we're on opposite teams, Korte said.

Vogt agreed and said the emotions were mostly bittersweet.

"I get sad also," she said, "but I'm grateful overall for one more chance and for all of it."

Garrett, coming off a state hurdling medal two weeks earlier in Omaha was playing in pain. She missed time during the season from the start of April until the last few weeks of the season. She went through a torn hip labrum, torn hamstring and develop foot pain that had to be given a diagnosis when she spoke after the 100-meter hurdle finals at Burke Stadium.

There was still some lingering pain, but unlike track where she's going her hardest for about 15 seconds, volleyball, especially an all-star game, offers a less stressful approach to competing.

"It was fun, especially playing with new girls and a new coach. Everyone was super nice and we had pretty good players on our team," Garrett said. "We really came together an we came in focused on having fun."

Garrett had fun and experienced a new perspective on the court - playing middle. She will continue to run at the next level for Doane. Nekl is set to join UNK volleyball. Mustard will also be a college hurdler at UNO. Korte and Plumbtree will be teammates for Mary Young at Central, Sandell is headed to Northeast vollleyball, North Bend's Madelyn Gaughen is playing basketball at College of St. Mary and Schneider is also set for hoops at Peru State.

The combined talent on the court included a third-place state finish (Lakeview), state qualifier (Clarkson/Leigh) and state runner-up (St. Francis) and three players that won a basketball state title (HLHF).

"I thought the talent was really good; class doesn't matter," Garrett said. "There's talent at every level. You could see that here from Class C and D."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via emai at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.