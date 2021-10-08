Volleyball: Columbus crushes Southeast

Columbus High volleyball carried over some momentum from the back half of Tuesday's triangular and won in straight sets over Southeast on Thursday at home - 25-14, 25-21, 25-21.

Although the Discoverers split a pair that included Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Northeast on Tuesday, assistant coach Joe Held was generally pleased with the performance. Columbus took the opening set over No. 3 Southwest but couldn't match firepower the rest of the way. The Discoverers then served six aces in the match against Northeast and controlled that one in a two-set sweep.

Solid serving was in effect again on Thursday. Three different Discoverers had 14 or more attempts, five players served 10 or more times and Columbus rattled off 11 total aces. CHS also hit just .121 in the match and made 14 attacking errors. But facing a team that's 2-21 and which struggles to find a rhythm, there were often choppy stretches for both sides. Columbus overcame that at the serving line.

Ellie Thompson led the way with three aces while Addi Johnson, Alyssa Dorau and Logan Kapels each had two. Abby Loeffelholz and Josie Garret each chipped in one.

Johnson also led offensively with 11 kills and a .320 attack percentage. Loeffelhoz set up 23 assists and had 11 digs.

Columbus improved to 11-15 with the victory and has a week off ahead of a rivalry match with Norfolk on Thursday at home. The Discoverers then play in the HAC Championship Oct. 18-21.

