Volleyball district finals announced

The NSAA announced volleyball district finals on Thursday morning. All the matches across the state will take place Saturday.

Lakeview, Clarkson/Leigh, Howells-Dodge, Humphrey St. Francis and High Plains will compete for a trip to Lincoln for the state championship.

4 Lakeview vs. 13 Fairbury - 1:30 p.m., Lakeview: The Vikings completed the regular season 29-4 and won the Class C1-8 subdistrict with victories over Boone Central in the semifinals and Scotus in the final.

Fairbury defeated the top-seed Falls City in straight sets in the Class C1-3 subdistrict final to reach Saturday's Class C1-4 district final.

6 Clarkson/Leigh vs. 11 Thayer Central - 3 p.m., Clarkson: Clarkson/Leigh earned a wild card spot in Class C-2 after it fell to West Point GACC in four sets in the Class C2-4 subdistrict semifinals. The Patriots went 22-7 in the regular season.

Thayer Central also earned a wild card spot after a loss to Sutton in straight sets in the Class C2-6 subdistrict semifinal. The Knights went 24-8 in the regular season.

1 Howells-Dodge vs. 16 Heartland - Noon, Shelby-Rising City: The Jaguars will meet Heartland in Shelby for the Class D1-1 district final.

Both teams won respective subdistricts. After it went 27-3 during the regular season, Howells-Dodge won the Class D1-6 subdistrict with four-set wins over Summerland and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

Heartland went 11-20 this season and won the Class D1-4 subdistrict with victories over Harvard and Dorchester.

2 Humphrey St. Francis vs. 15 Sioux County - 2 p.m., Thedford: The Flyers will travel to Thedford to face Sioux County in the Class D2-2 district final.

St. Francis went 22-5 this year and won the Class D2-4 subdistrict final with victories over Winside and Riverside.

Sioux County won the Class D2-12 subdistrict final at Hay Springs with wins over Crawford and Minatare. The Warriors completed the regular season with a 17-8 record.

4 Stuart vs. 13 High Plains - 2 p.m., Elkhorn Valley: The Storm will meet Stuart at Elkhorn Valley in the Class D2-4 district final.

High Plains, which went 20-11 this year, won the Class D2-3 subdistrict with straight-set wins over Giltner and Osceola.

The Broncos earned a wild card spot after they lost to Wynot in four sets in the Class D2-5 subdistrict final. Stuart went 25-5 in the regular season.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

