 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Volleyball district finals announced

  • Updated
  • 0
Josie Bentz

Lakeview junior Josie Bentz winds up for a swing and a kill in Tuesday's home subdistrict championship.

The NSAA announced volleyball district finals on Thursday morning. All the matches across the state will take place Saturday.

Lakeview, Clarkson/Leigh, Howells-Dodge, Humphrey St. Francis and High Plains will compete for a trip to Lincoln for the state championship.

4 Lakeview vs. 13 Fairbury - 1:30 p.m., Lakeview: The Vikings completed the regular season 29-4 and won the Class C1-8 subdistrict with victories over Boone Central in the semifinals and Scotus in the final.

Fairbury defeated the top-seed Falls City in straight sets in the Class C1-3 subdistrict final to reach Saturday's Class C1-4 district final.

6 Clarkson/Leigh vs. 11 Thayer Central - 3 p.m., Clarkson: Clarkson/Leigh earned a wild card spot in Class C-2 after it fell to West Point GACC in four sets in the Class C2-4 subdistrict semifinals. The Patriots went 22-7 in the regular season.

Thayer Central also earned a wild card spot after a loss to Sutton in straight sets in the Class C2-6 subdistrict semifinal. The Knights went 24-8 in the regular season.

1 Howells-Dodge vs. 16 Heartland - Noon, Shelby-Rising City: The Jaguars will meet Heartland in Shelby for the Class D1-1 district final.

People are also reading…

Both teams won respective subdistricts. After it went 27-3 during the regular season, Howells-Dodge won the Class D1-6 subdistrict with four-set wins over Summerland and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

Heartland went 11-20 this season and won the Class D1-4 subdistrict with victories over Harvard and Dorchester.

2 Humphrey St. Francis vs. 15 Sioux County - 2 p.m., Thedford: The Flyers will travel to Thedford to face Sioux County in the Class D2-2 district final.

St. Francis went 22-5 this year and won the Class D2-4 subdistrict final with victories over Winside and Riverside.

Sioux County won the Class D2-12 subdistrict final at Hay Springs with wins over Crawford and Minatare. The Warriors completed the regular season with a 17-8 record.

4 Stuart vs. 13 High Plains - 2 p.m., Elkhorn Valley: The Storm will meet Stuart at Elkhorn Valley in the Class D2-4 district final.

High Plains, which went 20-11 this year, won the Class D2-3 subdistrict with straight-set wins over Giltner and Osceola.

The Broncos earned a wild card spot after they lost to Wynot in four sets in the Class D2-5 subdistrict final. Stuart went 25-5 in the regular season.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pius powers past Discoverers

Pius powers past Discoverers

Lanie Brott hammered down a match-high 16 kills as No. 9 Lincoln Pius X swept Columbus 25-9, 25-14, 25-18 in an A-6 district semifinal match Tuesday.

Week 10 Prep Volleyball Ratings

Week 10 Prep Volleyball Ratings

It’s time for postseason volleyball. The conference tournaments across the state gave some insight as to how districts and the state tournamen…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Football Friday Playoffs - Columbus High senior Isaac Kibalya

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News