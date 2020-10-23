Volleyball: Lakeview washes away bitter taste, CHS splits matches at HAC

Lakeview and Columbus High volleyball put a wrap on the regular season Thursday night in a trio of matches.
Lakeview was home hosting North Bend and coming away with a 25-12, 25-19, 25-18 victory. Columbus was in Lincoln at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
Lakeview finishes the regular season 25-5 and will host the subdistrict round Monday against Boone Central. Scotus and David City are on the other side of the bracket.
Columbus is 9-16 ahead of Tuesday's district tournament at Lincoln Southwest. CHS is the 3 seed and will face Kearney for the right to play the winner of Southwest and Lincoln Northeast.
LAKEVIEW def. NORTH BEND 25-12, 25-19, 25-18: Senior setter Reese Janssen gave the Lady Vikes all the inspiration they would need in a pre-match speech before facing the Tigers.
Lakeview missed out on the district tournament last season thanks in large part to going 7-8 over the final month of the season. A win in any of those eight losses would have given the Lady Vikes the points necessary to qualify for the next round of the playoffs. Instead, a subdistrict final loss to St. Paul ended the season.
Perhaps the most damaging of those eight losses was the regular-season closer at North Bend. Lakeview led two sets to none then squandered it into a five-set loss.
Janssen wasn't shy about telling her teammates just how much she wanted Thursday's match. The Lady Vikes heeded her message then went out and hit .474 and served up nine aces.
"Generally speaking, this is a win we needed and the kind of win we needed to finish out the regular season," coach K.C. Belitz said. "As it would have to be (to win comfortably) all phases of the game were working. But I do think our play at the net was probably what was better more dramatically than anything else. Mallori had a great night blocking, and we hit really well."
Mallori Kucera had three blocks for the second straight match and was one of six players to attack at .300 or better. She was 4 for 8 with an error hitting for a .375 percentage, Lilly Rowe led in kills with 12 and a .450 average, Katee Korte had 11 kills and hit .529, Maddi Vogt added 10 kills at .500 and Josie Bentz was 6 for 10 with two errors and a .400 percentage.
"That's pretty serious offense when the lowest hitting efficiency among your starters is .375," Belitz said. "Now, it doesn't happen without the pass, and we played really good floor defense. Jordie (Neckl) really stood out tonight, and Maddi Vogt played so hard defensively."
Neckl made 14 digs while Vogt had 12 of her own.
"We did a lot those things well, too, but, man, we terminated," Belitz said.
Lakeview has won its last seven and will face a Boone Central team on Monday that it defeated 25-14, 25-13 on Sept. 22.
"This is one (Janssen) wanted to get, and Reese has obviously earned the team's respect not only this year but over the years," Belitz said. "When she speaks, the team listens, and that puts us in a good frame of mind. And we really did; we went out and got after it.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
COLUMBUS def. GRAND ISLAND 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16: Columbus snapped a five-match losing streak with a win over 2-23 Grand Island in its first round of Pod 3 in the HAC Tournament behind 10 kills each from Josie Garrett, Maddie Uhlig and Jaleigh Adams-Tuls. CHS hit just below .200 due to 17 attacking errors but also earned 19 points at the service line. Sadie Evans set up 39 assists and Claire Renner picked up 17 digs.
NORFOLK def. Columbus 27-25, 25-21, 26-24: In a rematch between Maroon Cup rivals a week after the first meeting, Columbus again struggled with hitting mistakes, piling up 23 compared to 30 kills and a .058 hitting percentage.
Adams-Tuls generated 12 kills and Addi Duranski had 10 but two Discoverers hit negative and Columbus was minus-6 at the serving line on seven serving errors. Evans had 26 assists and 18 digs.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
