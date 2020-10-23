Volleyball: Lakeview washes away bitter taste, CHS splits matches at HAC

Janssen wasn't shy about telling her teammates just how much she wanted Thursday's match. The Lady Vikes heeded her message then went out and hit .474 and served up nine aces.

"Generally speaking, this is a win we needed and the kind of win we needed to finish out the regular season," coach K.C. Belitz said. "As it would have to be (to win comfortably) all phases of the game were working. But I do think our play at the net was probably what was better more dramatically than anything else. Mallori had a great night blocking, and we hit really well."

Mallori Kucera had three blocks for the second straight match and was one of six players to attack at .300 or better. She was 4 for 8 with an error hitting for a .375 percentage, Lilly Rowe led in kills with 12 and a .450 average, Katee Korte had 11 kills and hit .529, Maddi Vogt added 10 kills at .500 and Josie Bentz was 6 for 10 with two errors and a .400 percentage.

"That's pretty serious offense when the lowest hitting efficiency among your starters is .375," Belitz said. "Now, it doesn't happen without the pass, and we played really good floor defense. Jordie (Neckl) really stood out tonight, and Maddi Vogt played so hard defensively."

Neckl made 14 digs while Vogt had 12 of her own.