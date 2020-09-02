Volleyball: 'Rocks roll over Concordia

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scotus Central Catholic volleyball cut down on the errors from five days earlier and picked up its first win of the season in a three-set, 25-13, 25-11, 25-15 road victory Tuesday night at Omaha Concordia.

Coach Janet Tooley credited her back row with efficient passing that set up the offense for a big night. Scotus hit over .300 and had six hitters with at least one kill.

"Once again, as I've said, we're a work in progress. I think tonight the tempo of our passing allowed us to run a little better multiple offense," Tooley said. "We scrapped better when it was needed and kept the game at the pace we wanted to play."

The Shamrock defense held the Mustangs to just 16 total kills and an attack percentage at .016 after giving up 19 kills to one Kearney Catholic hitter and 12 to another on Aug. 27.

Concordia features a lineup of mostly sophomores and freshmen with a junior setter. Despite playing a mostly inexperienced group, Tooley wanted to see her team take a step on Tuesday. Crucial in making that step a pair of juniors.

"Kate Maguire just played outstanding back there. Her and Makenna Svehla are kind of a 1-2 punch," Tooley said. "Obviously, Kate is back there all the time as center back libero, but, once again, she and Makenna are just great back there.