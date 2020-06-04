Volleyball teams adjusting to new summer schedule

There's some hope that the governor will be announcing further loosening of restrictions in the near future and making that league a possibility in July. Columbus High is certainly large enough to host multiple teams and keep them separated.

But at this point it's just that, hope.

At Columbus High, the Discoverers will take part in a week of weight training that officially starts next week before open gyms for volleyball.

"We have some camps we normally attend in July that won't be happening. We were planning on going to Creighton, but since DI shut down recruiting and all that stuff, we cant go to that one," Otten said. "We're waiting to hear about UNK. We normally take our sophomores and freshmen to UNK. Now we might be taking our varsity if it opens up."

Lakeview had it's home camp planned for later in June and its normal trip to the Northern Colorado team camp in July. Both of those have been canceled.

All three teams are hoping the Kearney Top 10 camp normally held in July will find a way to go off with a different format. It's normally competed with Class A, B and C-1 schools and Class C-2, D-1 and D-2 schools over two days. It appears the current plan is to separate the classes to A and B, C-1 and C-2 and D-1 and D-2 for a one-day event.