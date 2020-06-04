Volleyball teams adjusting to new summer schedule

Volleyball was one of a handful of sports allowed to return, in a sense, when Governor Pete Ricketts made his May 21 announcement for the start to reopening of the state.
Contact sports such as football and wrestling remained prohibited, but schools were allowed to open up for weight training, conditioning and open gym for volleyball as of June 1.
It's a step in the right direction in terms of returning to a full season this fall. Still, the next few months will be anything but normal when it comes to preparation.
"What we know we've lost is our team camps," Scotus Central Catholic coach Janet Tooley said. "Our Scotus home camp is the last week of June; also the Columbus High, Scotus, Lakeview league that we all host together at Columbus High, we usually start in June. All of that is out. We also have younger girls play in the YMCA volleyball league, and that's out."
Tooley, CHS coach Jeri Otten and Lakeview coach K.C. Belitz have spent the past few weeks together on Zoom calls collaborating ideas about how to put their individual programs in motion.
With no team camps and no DI college camps, the schedule has opened up quite a bit. But perhaps the biggest setback was the loss of the Wednesday night volleyball league played at Columbus High.
Invitations are sent out each year to about 30 schools in the area seeking interest in playing several matches a night during the one-month league. Tooley, Otten and Belitz then select invitees based mostly on quality.
There's some hope that the governor will be announcing further loosening of restrictions in the near future and making that league a possibility in July. Columbus High is certainly large enough to host multiple teams and keep them separated.
But at this point it's just that, hope.
At Columbus High, the Discoverers will take part in a week of weight training that officially starts next week before open gyms for volleyball.
"We have some camps we normally attend in July that won't be happening. We were planning on going to Creighton, but since DI shut down recruiting and all that stuff, we cant go to that one," Otten said. "We're waiting to hear about UNK. We normally take our sophomores and freshmen to UNK. Now we might be taking our varsity if it opens up."
Lakeview had it's home camp planned for later in June and its normal trip to the Northern Colorado team camp in July. Both of those have been canceled.
All three teams are hoping the Kearney Top 10 camp normally held in July will find a way to go off with a different format. It's normally competed with Class A, B and C-1 schools and Class C-2, D-1 and D-2 schools over two days. It appears the current plan is to separate the classes to A and B, C-1 and C-2 and D-1 and D-2 for a one-day event.
The Lady Vikes, of any of the three schools, return the most players and have perhaps the biggest advantage for less preparation in that sense. But Belitz said that can be a double-edged sword.
"It's both an advantage and a disadvantage. Yes, we have a fair amount of the team back. With that comes expectations," he said. "As any coach will tell you, it doesn't matter what the talent level is as much as what the chemistry level is, and there's only one way to establish that, and that's being together."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
