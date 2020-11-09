Volleyball Wrap: C-2, D-1, D-2 Title Games

After dropping the first two sets, the top-ranked Eagles rallied for a 19-25, 25-27, 25-19, 25-18, 15-4 victory against No. 3 Norfolk Catholic in the Class C-2 championship match Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Lutheran Northeast overwhelmed Norfolk Catholic in the clinching set. The Eagles had 11 kills in the set with a .417 hitting percentage, and forced a sideout on all five opportunities. Norfolk Catholic had just two kills on 22 attempts in the final set.

“That was amazing,” Lutheran Northeast coach Kathy Gebhardt told the Lincoln Journal Star. “We started off and just got it rolling. I was a little surprised myself. The girls were just on fire. They were in the groove, and I don’t really know if we’ve been in our groove down here until the end of the match today.”

Class D-1: Pleasanton def. Bergan 25-12, 25-17, 25-20: Shane Nordby knew he had a great team coming back.

But even he was impressed by how good his Pleasanton Bulldogs looked during the opening week of practice this season.

As good as Pleasanton was then, the top-rated Bulldogs didn’t peak until last week at the state volleyball tournament, putting the wraps on a 33-0 season with a 25-12, 25-17, 25-20 win against No. 3 Archbishop Bergan in Saturday’s Class D-1 final at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Class D-2: Diller-Odell def. CWC, 26-24, 25-20, 14-25, 22-25, 16-14: It’s not how you start, but how you finish. Such was the case for Diller-Odell in the fifth set of the Class D-2 title match. The top-ranked Griffins (33-1) erased a 7-0 deficit, and a pair of Ava Lovitt kills capped the comeback as Diller-Odell won its second straight state title with a 26-24, 25-20, 14-25, 22-25, 16-14 win over No. 2 CWC on Saturday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Griffins captured the D-1 title a year ago.

