Volleyball Wrap: Flyers bounce Bergan at Knights' home tourney

Bergan senior Lauren Baker matched Weidner shot-for-shot, had a match-high 16 kills and hit .351 on 37 swings but the Knights also committed 13 attacking errors and the Saint Francis defense dug up 79 Bergan shots. Junior Kelly Pfeifer led four Flyer teammates who each had double digit digs. She put up 18 while libero Alissa Kosch had 15, setter Peighton Eisenmenger had 13 and Weidner 11.

#4 St. Francis def. Boys Town (0-13), 25-8, 25-9: The Flyer defense only allowed four total kills and held the Cowboys to a negative hitting percentage.

Weidner delivered five more kills while sophomore Kylee Wessel and Pfeifer each added five.

#4 St. Francis def. Mead (9-3), 25-12, 25-16: Wessel led HSF in kills with eight and junior Kaylee Stricklin was a force in the middle, blocking four shots.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (2-4) def. Kenesaw (4-4), 25-23, 26-24: After losing its first three games of the season, HLHF found the win column behind junior Addison Schneider's 10 kills, five blocks and nine aces. Kenesaw had more kills than HLHF but the Bulldogs dominated at the serving line, netting 10 free points on aces and errors.

HLFH also led in digs 78-56 and blocked six shots while Kenesaw failed to record any blocks of its own.