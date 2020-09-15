Volleyball Wrap: Flyers bounce Bergan at Knights' home tourney

Humphrey Saint Francis volleyball remained perfect on the season following a tournament win at Fremont Bergan on Saturday. The host Knights gave the Flyers their first set loss of the season, but Saint Francis quickly bounced back for a three-set win and improved to 7-0.
The Flyers are one of only six unbeaten teams remaining in Class D-2. They moved up to No. 4 in the latest Journal Star prep volleyball ratings following the strong weekend.
Saint Francis won at Bergan 25-8, 25-9 over Boys Town, 25-12, 25-16 against Mead and 25-15, 18-25, 25-21 over Bergan - the No. 3 team in Class D-1.
Saturday's championship match was the first time the Flyers had allowed any opponent to reach 20 points in a set. It was also a meeting of a pair of state runner-ups - Saint Francis lost to BDS in the 2019 D-2 state title match while Bergan came up short to Diller-Odell.
Senior Allison Weidner finished with a team-high 26 kills over the three matches including 14 against Bergan.
Other area weekend action included Boone Central hosting its annual home tournament, High Plains at Harvard, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at Friend, St. Ed at the Harvard tournament and Twin River at Boone Central.
SATURDAY
#4 St. Francis (7-0) def. D-1 #3 Fremont Bergan (9-3), 25-15, 18-25, 25-21: In addition to Weidner piling up 14 kills, she also blocked two shots and had nine digs.
Bergan senior Lauren Baker matched Weidner shot-for-shot, had a match-high 16 kills and hit .351 on 37 swings but the Knights also committed 13 attacking errors and the Saint Francis defense dug up 79 Bergan shots. Junior Kelly Pfeifer led four Flyer teammates who each had double digit digs. She put up 18 while libero Alissa Kosch had 15, setter Peighton Eisenmenger had 13 and Weidner 11.
#4 St. Francis def. Boys Town (0-13), 25-8, 25-9: The Flyer defense only allowed four total kills and held the Cowboys to a negative hitting percentage.
Weidner delivered five more kills while sophomore Kylee Wessel and Pfeifer each added five.
#4 St. Francis def. Mead (9-3), 25-12, 25-16: Wessel led HSF in kills with eight and junior Kaylee Stricklin was a force in the middle, blocking four shots.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (2-4) def. Kenesaw (4-4), 25-23, 26-24: After losing its first three games of the season, HLHF found the win column behind junior Addison Schneider's 10 kills, five blocks and nine aces. Kenesaw had more kills than HLHF but the Bulldogs dominated at the serving line, netting 10 free points on aces and errors.
HLFH also led in digs 78-56 and blocked six shots while Kenesaw failed to record any blocks of its own.
HLHF def. Lawrence-Nelson (5-5), 23-25, 25-17, 25-22: The Bulldogs added a second win later in the day after senior Hailey Goering and Schneider combined for 25 kills. HLHF piled up six more aces, blocked five shots and totaled 113 digs.
D-2 #8 Exeter-Milligan def. HLHF 25-15, 25-16: Bulldog hitters had trouble finding the floor in a match that included 14 attacking errors. Those errors equaled HLHF's attacking total and led to a .000 hitting percentage.
Exeter-Milligan spread out its offense between four hitters that had five kills each.
Boone Central (2-4) def. Stanton (3-7), 20-25, 25-23, 28-26: After losing the first set, Boone Central rallied back to defeat Stanton and win its second game of the year. The Cardinals started out the season 0-4.
Sophomore Sierra Velarde led Boone Central with seven kills and sophomores Mara Ranslem and Macy Rankin each added six.
Boone Central def. Tekamah-Herman (3-8), 25-12, 29-27: Boone Central won its first game of the season against Tekamah-Herman after Ranslem had seven of the Cardinals 15 kills.
The Cardinals served three aces and blocked three shots.
Oakland-Craig (8-2) def. Boone Central, 25-12, 27-29, 25-8: C-1 ratings contender Oakland-Craig, and specifically, junior Bailey Helzer had too much firepower for Boone Central. Helzer slammed home a match-high 17 kills on 41 swings. The Knights' attack generated 33 kills to 17 for the Cardinals.
Senior Rylie Mcdermott with five led Boone Central with five kills.
The Knights also served 14 aces and needed just 41 digs to hold off a Cardinal offense that never found its rhythm.
High Plains Community (3-3) def. St. Edward (1-7), 25-13, 25-10: High Plains held St. Ed to just five kills and was the beneficiary of 32 free points on 32 Beaver receiving errors. Gracie Baker led St. Ed with two kills and two aces while Malaina Francis also had two Beaver aces.
High Plains def. Elba 25-12, 25-13: The Storm defense was at it again - holding Elba to only three kills and a negative .143 hitting percentage.
McCool Junction def. High Plains 25-21, 25-17: No further details available for this match.
Harvard (7-4) def. St. Edward, 25-10, 25-10: Four different St. Ed players had a kill but the team also hit into six errors. Seven service errors also doomed the Beavers.
St. Edward def. Elba 28-26, 27-25: Senior Emma Olson piled up eight kills on 10 swings for a rather efficient .800 hitting percentage. The two teams combined for 18 aces and 19 errors in a match that require extra points in both sets.
FRIDAY
Harvard def. St. Edward, 23-25, 25-17, 25-10, 25-13: St. Edward also played Harvard on Friday and had no answer for Harvard senior hitter Morgan Juranek. Juranek finished with 24 kills on 44 swings. Olson delivered 10 for St. Ed and the Beavers won a net eight points at the serving line behind 15 aces, five by Baker.
THURSDAY
Cross County (2-2) def. Central City (0-8), 25-10, 25-16, 25-12: Cross County picked up the sweep with a multiple offense that included contributions all over the lineup. Erica Stratman led the team with eight kills, Lilly Peterson added seven and Bren Lemburg and Chloe Sandell each added five.
Shyanne Anderson also served four aces and Sandell blocked five shots.
North Bend Central (6-4) def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-23, 25-13, 25-21: Schneider had 16 kills but the Bulldogs committed 20 attacking errors and nine service errors in the loss.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic (2-3) def. Boone Central, 25-23, 25-16, 25-12: GACC junior Sophia Hass and sophomore Greta Wooldrik gave the Cardinals fits all night, combining for 22 kills.
Boone Central only had 27 kills as a team and were led by Ranslem with nine.
Nebraska Christian (6-0) def. High Plains 25-23, 25-20, 25-21: Nebraska Christian was fire from the service line. Junior Tabitha Seip served seven aces and the Eagles finished with 33 kills, eight of which also came from Seip.
Brooke Bannister led the Storm in kills with eight.
Mead def. Osceola (2-3), 20-25, 25-12, 25-11, 25-16: No further details available.
Schuyler (3-5) def. Twin River (0-7) 25-11, 25-12: Twin River is still looking for its first win after continued struggles to attack. The Titans only recorded six kills while committing 10 errors. Sydnei Kemper led Twin River in kills with two.
West Point-Beemer (8-3) def. Twin River 25-9, 25-9: The Titan offense managed just two kills - one by Chloe Pilakowski and one by Kemper. Twin River created just 18 swings.
