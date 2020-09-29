Volleyball Wrap: St. Francis loses first match of season

Saturday
Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-5, 25-5
Humphrey St. Francis def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-16, 25-17
Wayne def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-23, 25-22: D-2 No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis (12-1) competed the Wisner-Pilger Invite where it went 2-1. The loss was the first of the season.
Wayne (13-7) senior Lauren Pick delivered 18 kills and was too much to overcome for the Flyers, who only recorded 20 kills as a team against the Blue Devils.
HSF made quick work of Madison (1-12) and beat the hosts Wisner-Pilger (8-8) in two sets as well.
Kylee Wessel led St. Francis with 24 kills, including 10 against Madison. Allison Weidner served six aces, four of which came against Madison. Kaylee Stricklin totaled five blocks, four against Wayne. Alissa Kosch led the Flyers with 43 digs, 17 in the match with Wayne. Peighton Eisenmenger totaled 59 assists, 23 came against Madison.
St. Francis is in action next on Thursday in a triangular against Nebraska Christian (13-5) and Heartland Lutheran (6-10) in Grand Island.
Broken Bow def. Boone Central, 25-22, 25-14
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Boone Central, 25-16, 25-19
Sandy Creek def. Boone Central, 25-12, 25-14: Boone Central's losing streak stretched to seven matches on Saturday at the Adams Central Tournament.
Boone Central (2-11) pushed C-1 No. 9 Broken Bow (13-3) in the first set and also won, but couldn't score more than 20 points in any other set, losing to Sandy Creek (3-14) and Doniphan-Trumbull (8-10).
Mara Ranslem led the Cardinals in kills with 12, six of which came against Broken Bow. She also led Boone Central with two aces. Sierra Velarde blocked three shots. Marysa Duerksen finished with 23 digs, including 11 against Sandy Creek. Paige Nelson recorded 23 assists, including 11 against Doniphan-Trumbull.
Boone Central will be in action next on Thursday in a triangular against Battle Creek and Elgin Public/Pope John at Battle Creek.
Thursday
Humphrey St. Francis def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-12, 25-15: Weidner took over in Thursday's home match with 11 kills, three aces and two blocks to lead the Flyers past the Bees.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Summerland, 25-9, 25-20, 25-11: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's season didn't start the way many Bulldog fans hoped, but Thursday's home win against D-1 No. 8 Summerland might be exactly what it needed to get back on course.
Addison Schneider played a big role in the victory, recording 15 kills, five blocks and one ace against Summerland (11-5).
HLHF (7-8) has now won four out of its last six and will be in action next on Thursday at Omaha Concordia (4-9).
Cross County def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-7, 25-17: Cross County (10-3) bounced back from losing to David City on Sep. 22. to sweep Palmer (1-14) at home.
Erica Stratman led the offensive attack from the Cougars with 16 kills, four aces and 1 block.
Cross County is currently playing in the Hastings St. Cecelia Tournament that runs from Tuesday until Thursday.
High Plains Community def. Dorchester, 25-19, 25-27, 25-21
High Plains Community def. Shelby-Rising City, 25-23, 13-25, 25-19: High Plains has now won four straight matches after defeating Dorchester (10-4) and Shelby-Rising City (4-13) in a home triangular.
Brianna Wilshusen finished with 17 kills and three aces.
The Storms (11-6) are in action next on Tuesday in a triangular against Hampton and Meridian at Hampton.
Norfolk Catholic def. Boone Central, 25-13, 25-13, 25-23: Norfolk Catholic's Channatee Robles and Mary Fennessy each delivered 13 kills to finished off Boone Central in Albion.
Norfolk Catholic (9-2) finished with 40 kills as a team compared to just 20 for Boone Central. Boone Central sophomore Sierra Velarde finished with four kills, two blocks and one ace.
Osceola def. Elba, 25-8, 25-6, 25-18: Osceola (5-7) broke a three-match losing streak at home, defeating Elba (0-7) after serving 23 aces.
Zoey Walker and Jadyn Johnson led the Bulldogs with six aces each and Baili Kumpf delivered six kills.
Osceola is in action next on Tuesday in a triangular against East Butler (2-18) and BDS (13-1) in Shickley.
