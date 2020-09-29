Volleyball Wrap: St. Francis loses first match of season

Sandy Creek def. Boone Central, 25-12, 25-14: Boone Central's losing streak stretched to seven matches on Saturday at the Adams Central Tournament.

Boone Central (2-11) pushed C-1 No. 9 Broken Bow (13-3) in the first set and also won, but couldn't score more than 20 points in any other set, losing to Sandy Creek (3-14) and Doniphan-Trumbull (8-10).

Mara Ranslem led the Cardinals in kills with 12, six of which came against Broken Bow. She also led Boone Central with two aces. Sierra Velarde blocked three shots. Marysa Duerksen finished with 23 digs, including 11 against Sandy Creek. Paige Nelson recorded 23 assists, including 11 against Doniphan-Trumbull.

Boone Central will be in action next on Thursday in a triangular against Battle Creek and Elgin Public/Pope John at Battle Creek.

Thursday

Humphrey St. Francis def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-12, 25-15: Weidner took over in Thursday's home match with 11 kills, three aces and two blocks to lead the Flyers past the Bees.