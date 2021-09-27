Warriors edge Lady Vikes in first Lakeview defeat

Lakeview volleyball hasn't tasted defeat since this summer at the Kearney Top 10 camp. Counting regular season matches, it's been nearly a year since Aurora came to Columbus and knocked off the Lady Vikes.
Thus, it was an odd, somewhat uncomfortable feeling leaving the gym on Saturday in Aurora when Class B No. 3 Waverly put an end to Lakeview's 13-0 start to the season.
Fortunately, or unfortunately depending on the perspective, it was in the semifinals and meant Lakeview had the chance to bounce back right away. It did with a third-place finish and a win over Class B No. 10 Bennington.
Lakeview's time at the Aurora Invite was two wins out of three, 25-21, 25-18 over Aurora, a 17-25, 25-20, 23-25 loss to Waverly and a 25-21, 25-18 win over Bennington.
"It is hard, and it was hard. I was very pleased with how the team responded to that. There was no pouting or feeling sorry for ourselves or anything like that," coach K.C. Belitz said. "We had one match off then we had to come back and play another Class B opponent, so there wasn't any time for that. But regardless, the girls responded well. ... At the same time, there's no doubt it's a match we felt like a match could have won even as good as they are."
Belitz said a major factor was Waverly setter Hannah Allick and her ability to pick her spots in the attack for setter dumps. Leading attacker Bekka Allick has been out of the lineup since Sept. 14, and she averages over five kills per set, but having the Allick setter around helps to offset some of her absence. Still, not getting a win with the taller Allick around was disappointing.
Libero Karsen Vanscoy was also a difference maker. The senior took to the serving line with Lakeview up 16-14 in the first set and preceded to start what was nine straight rally wins starting with the side out.
Lakeview trailed 17-15 in set two, generated the side out then senior Jordie Nekl served six in a row. Waverly pulled to within 22-20 but the Lady Vikes scored the next three in a row.
The third had ties at 9-9, 10-10, 11-11, 15-15, 16-16 and 19-19. Lakeview had a 22-21 lead when Waverly had a side out and Van Scoy stepped up and served three more in a row. One of those was another Allick setter dump.
Lakeview hit .244 for the match, its highest percentage of the day despite a loss. Senior Lilly Rose put down 17 attempts in 37 swings with two errors for a .405 attack percentage. Autumn Gibbs had 18 assists, Elly Luchsinger set up 17 and Jordie Nekl had 26 digs.
Nekl had a strong day overall with 54 total digs and eight aces. She had six of those ace serves against Bennington.
"That will do it," Belitz said with a chuckle. "The first set was close, so too was the second, at least at the start. We trailed 9-6, sided them out for 9-7 then Jordie served to 24. So, yeah, that's quite a run."
Nekl had 10 digs to go with those 10 six aces, Maddi Vogt led with six kills, Gibbs had nine assists and Luchsinger had seven.
Rowe was the offensive leader in the win over Aurora. She had seven kills and hit .583 on 12 swings, Gibbs had 12 assists, Luchsinger six and Nekl put together 18 digs.
"I was pleased that there was no hanging our heads or feeling sorry for ourselves or anything else," Belitz said. "They went and had lunch together and came back out and looked ready to play. We weren't perfect in that first set against Bennington by any means, but it was certainly good and they are, by no means a bad team. And you feel good about the second set. When you score 17 in a row you're obviously doing something right."
