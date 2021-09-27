Warriors edge Lady Vikes in first Lakeview defeat

Lakeview volleyball hasn't tasted defeat since this summer at the Kearney Top 10 camp. Counting regular season matches, it's been nearly a year since Aurora came to Columbus and knocked off the Lady Vikes.

Thus, it was an odd, somewhat uncomfortable feeling leaving the gym on Saturday in Aurora when Class B No. 3 Waverly put an end to Lakeview's 13-0 start to the season.

Fortunately, or unfortunately depending on the perspective, it was in the semifinals and meant Lakeview had the chance to bounce back right away. It did with a third-place finish and a win over Class B No. 10 Bennington.

Lakeview's time at the Aurora Invite was two wins out of three, 25-21, 25-18 over Aurora, a 17-25, 25-20, 23-25 loss to Waverly and a 25-21, 25-18 win over Bennington.

"It is hard, and it was hard. I was very pleased with how the team responded to that. There was no pouting or feeling sorry for ourselves or anything like that," coach K.C. Belitz said. "We had one match off then we had to come back and play another Class B opponent, so there wasn't any time for that. But regardless, the girls responded well. ... At the same time, there's no doubt it's a match we felt like a match could have won even as good as they are."