Warriors too much for Lady Vikes

LINCOLN - Lakeview hopes to play for a C-1 state volleyball title were dashed by Wahoo in Friday afternoon's semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Lady Vikes had opportunities to seize control late in the second and third sets but failed to make enough plays when it mattered most and dropped a 25-16, 27-25, 25-22 loss to last year's third-place finisher. Wahoo advanced to Saturday for the third time in four years, looking to add to its trophy collection following state championships in 2017 and 2018.
The Warrior offense was too much for the Lady Vikes to contain. Junior outside hitter Mya Larson piled up 22 kills and led a Wahoo roster that had a 46-28 advantage in that category.
Lakeview fell behind big early in the first set, dropping into a 20-13 hole following six straight Wahoo points.
The Lady Vikes led the second 22-21 and the third 20-19 but couldn't get to the finish line first.
"A big part of the reason they're 34-0 is, it doesn't matter where they get first contact, they're going to be in system," Lakeview coach K.C. Belitz said. "They do such a great job of set it high, set it whatever, and get themselves back in system.
"I don't think we feel badly about (the second and third set). I think we feel like Wahoo made plays."
Lakeview trailed by as much as five in the early going of set one but closed to 14-13 when three attacking errors, a receiving error, block and kill gave Wahoo six in a row. Down 20-13, the Lady Vikes managed just three more points the rest of the set.
In the second, Lakeview finally found some rhythm and led 9-6 on a four-rally run that included a kill and an ace by Maddi Vogt and two by Katee Korte. That didn't hold when Wahoo won six of nine and pushed ahead 19-17 on four in a row finished off by a kill from Lauren Kavan. The Lady Vikes trailed 21-20 when Josie Bentz began to assert herself at the net. She gave Lakeview the lead on back-to-back kills, tied it on a block and saved a set point on another kill. Lakeview saved another set point on a Wahoo serving error but the Warriors closed it on a Larson kill and one from Josie Sutton.
Lakeview overcame a 12-8 deficit in the third and took a 20-19 lead on another Bentz block, tied it 21-21 on a Bentz kill but then lost three of the final four points on a foot fault, passing error, ace and Kavan kill that finished the match.
Kavan had six kills, Kelsie Sears had seven, Elle Glock five, Sutton four and Mya Emerson two. Lilly Rowe and Bentz led Lakeview with seven, Vogt and Korte had five and Mallori Kucera had four.
"There's just, obviously, a lot of talent in their hitting corps there to see the court, and I'm sure, talking with their teammates about hitting targets. They do an excellent job of that," Belitz said. "We knew where we wanted to play in terms of playing the percentages or playing the tendencies. But that's the problem with great hitters; they can go against the tendencies if they need to.
"Not just Larson did that. They all did that."
Lakeview's longest run of the afternoon came in four-point rallies in the second and third. The Lady Vikes also had two three-point runs but mostly couldn't hold serve nor play with a lead.
"Just a couple of untimely hitting errors, untimely setting errors, passes that weren't great; it was just one or two in every phase of the game," Belitz said. "Those add up when you're playing someone like Wahoo."
Lakeview drops to 30-6 with the loss but will have one more day on the court. The Lady Vikes play Saturday at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Southeast in the Class C-1 third-place match against the loser of St. Paul and Lincoln Lutheran.
"I don't think we can point at one phase of the game and say we didn't serve receive well, or whatever. I think it was just a couple in every phase of the game that was the difference," Belitz said. "In the last two sets it was five points of difference. You don't need too many of those to go the other way.
"That's where we were. It was just a couple."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
