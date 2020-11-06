Warriors too much for Lady Vikes

Lakeview trailed by as much as five in the early going of set one but closed to 14-13 when three attacking errors, a receiving error, block and kill gave Wahoo six in a row. Down 20-13, the Lady Vikes managed just three more points the rest of the set.

In the second, Lakeview finally found some rhythm and led 9-6 on a four-rally run that included a kill and an ace by Maddi Vogt and two by Katee Korte. That didn't hold when Wahoo won six of nine and pushed ahead 19-17 on four in a row finished off by a kill from Lauren Kavan. The Lady Vikes trailed 21-20 when Josie Bentz began to assert herself at the net. She gave Lakeview the lead on back-to-back kills, tied it on a block and saved a set point on another kill. Lakeview saved another set point on a Wahoo serving error but the Warriors closed it on a Larson kill and one from Josie Sutton.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lakeview overcame a 12-8 deficit in the third and took a 20-19 lead on another Bentz block, tied it 21-21 on a Bentz kill but then lost three of the final four points on a foot fault, passing error, ace and Kavan kill that finished the match.

Kavan had six kills, Kelsie Sears had seven, Elle Glock five, Sutton four and Mya Emerson two. Lilly Rowe and Bentz led Lakeview with seven, Vogt and Korte had five and Mallori Kucera had four.