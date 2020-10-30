WATCH NOW: Katee Korte - Ultimate bragging rights

In the district final it ran into a St. Paul program at the start of its current rise. The Wildcats hadn't been to state in eight years. Their win over the Lady Vikes was the first of three trips to Lincoln in the past four seasons.

"That match against St. Paul in Central City was a great game. They played hard, we played hard, the atmosphere was unbelievable," Belitz said. "There was not a square inch of space in that gym. Clearly, there was disappointment and tears, but they were proud of what they had done."

Jordee had two kills in that match, nine digs and successfully served all four of her attempts. Watching in the crowd that helped start the national anthem was Katee.

There was, admittedly, constant disagreement between the two as children. But the one area that they could find common ground on was volleyball.

"We were some of those sisters that fought..a lot," Katee recalled. "But when the time would come, she'd always say, 'Katee, do you want to go out and pass the ball around?'"

Of course, as the older sister, Jordee always made Katee chase down any loose balls that got away. But if everything else in life could spark discontent, it was volleyball that built a bridge.