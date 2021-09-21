Week 5 Prep Volleyball Ratings

Comments: The top of Class D-1 is solidifying itself, too. Humphrey/LHF moves up into the top five because it won this season against Sutton while BDS dropped its meeting against the Mustangs. North Platte St. Pat’s makes a reappearance as the Irish get back above .500. There are not many matches pitting ranked D-1 teams against each other this week, but many teams look to make noise in tournaments hosted by Class C-1 teams on Saturday.