Week 5 Prep Volleyball Ratings

1. Papillion-La Vista South (14-1);1
2. Elkhorn South (17-0);2
3. Lincoln Pius X (8-2);3
4. Millard West (11-3);4
5. Papillion-La Vista (7-6);6
6. Omaha Marian (8-4);7
7. Bellevue West (11-6);5
8. Kearney (10-2);8
9. Lincoln Southwest (5-4);9
10. Millard South (7-7);-
Contenders: Fremont, Lincoln High, North Platte.
Comments: Papillion-La Vista South and Elkhorn South look to be in a tier of their own as they continue to dominate their closest challengers. Both of Lincoln Pius X’s losses have come against Papio South, while Millard West is 0-3 in its matches against the undefeated Storm.
Key matches: Monday—Bellevue West at Elkhorn South. Tuesday—Millard South at Omaha Marian. Thursday—Millard West at Bellevue West, Omaha Marian at Papillion-La Vista South.
Class B (Rec.);Pvs
1. Omaha Skutt (9-0);1
2. Norris (11-3);3
3. Elkhorn (7-3);2
4. Waverly (8-2);4
5. Beatrice (7-4);5
6. Omaha Duchesne (5-5);6
7. Aurora (10-6);-
8. Lexington (8-3);10
9. York (9-5);9
10. Ashland-Greenwood (9-3);-
Contenders: Northwest, Platteview, Seward.
Comments: Norris earned an impressive win over Bellevue West and took Elkhorn South to three sets in the LPS Classic, as Elkhorn went 0-3 over the weekend. Aurora has won eight of its last nine matches, and Ashland-Greenwood also enters the rankings with a seven-match winning streak.
Key matches: Tuesday—Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo. Thursday—Northwest at Lexington. Saturday—Aurora Invitational (Aurora, Bennington, Crete, Waverly).
Class C-1 (Rec.);Pvs
1. St. Paul (14-0);1
2. Wahoo (12-0);2
3. Grand Island CC (10-1);3
4. Kearney Catholic (10-2);5
5. Lincoln Lutheran (12-2);4
6. Columbus Lakeview (9-1);6
7. Battle Creek (11-1);7
8. Sidney (9-1);8
9. Syracuse (10-1);9
10. Hastings St. Cecilia (10-3);10
Contenders: Adams Central, Bishop Neumann, Broken Bow, Malcolm, Oakland-Craig.
Comments: Grand Island CC, Kearney Catholic and Lincoln Lutheran all lost matches over the weekend, leaving St. Paul and Wahoo comfortably atop C-1. Any of the contenders could easily join the top 10, and Adams Central has two big matches coming this week.
Key matches: Tuesday—Adams Central at St. Paul, Mitchell at Sidney, Bishop Neumann vs. Lincoln Lutheran. Thursday—Adams Central at Grand Island CC.
Class C-2 (Rec.);Pvs
1. Lutheran Northeast (16-0);1
2. Overton (11-1);2
3. Norfolk Catholic (7-2);3
4. Thayer Central (9-1);5
5. Clarkson/Leigh (9-1);6
6. Superior (8-3);4
7. Howells-Dodge (8-2);7
8. Centennial (11-4);9
9. Elm Creek (9-3);10
10. BRLD (11-6);8
Contenders: Cross County, Fullerton, Gordon-Rushville, Palmyra.
Comments: A disappointing loss to Class D-1 Alma drops Superior a couple of spots, while Thayer Central’s loss to a Kansas team makes Lutheran Northeast the only undefeated team in C-2. Howells-Dodge began the year with a pair of losses but should be a tough challenge for Lutheran Northeast on Tuesday.
Key matches: Tuesday—South Loup at Elm Creek, Lutheran Northeast at Howells-Dodge, Wayne at Norfolk Catholic. Thursday—Overton at Hi-Line.
Class D-1 (Rec.);Pvs
1. Pleasanton (13-0);2
2. BDS (10-1);1
3. Archbishop Bergan (11-3);3
4. Summerland (11-3);5
5. Johnson-Brock (10-6);4
6. HTRS (11-3);7
7. Yutan (13-4);6
8. Mead (11-3);10
9. Silver Lake (9-3);-
10. South Platte (10-1);-
Contenders: Alma, Axtell, Hartington CC, North Platte St. Pat’s, Wausa.
Comments: Pleasanton jumps to the top spot with a win against Grand Island CC, while the BDS loss to Diller-Odell drops the Eagles into second. Johnson-Brock and HTRS rise after strong showings at the MUDECAS Tournament, plus Silver Lake and South Platte enter the top 10.
Key matches: Tuesday—Bishop Neumann at Archbishop Bergan, Silver Lake at Kenesaw. Thursday—Omaha Christian at Mead, Summerland at Humphrey/LHF.
Class D-2 (Rec.);Pvs
1. Diller-Odell (11-0);1
2. CWC (8-0);2
3. Maywood-Hayes Center (12-0);3
4. Humphrey SF (9-0);4
5. Wynot (8-0);5
6. Falls City SH (11-3);7
7. Bertrand (10-1);6
8. Exeter-Milligan (10-3);8
9. Mullen (10-1);-
10. Nebraska Christian (9-2);9
Contenders: Franklin, Garden County, Hay Springs, Paxton.
Comments: Diller-Odell remains the top team in Class D-2, but there are four unbeaten teams eager for the top spot. Falls City SH rises after finishing third in the MUDECAS Tournament, and Mullen debuts at No. 9 thanks to a win over Garden County.
Key matches: Tuesday—Bertrand vs. Franklin, Fullerton at CWC, Wausa at Winside. Thursday—Falls City SH at Lewiston.
