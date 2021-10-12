Week 8 Prep Volleyball Ratings

Comments: Last week, Class C-1 looked to be settled. This week, if it was "March Madness," my bracket would have been busted. Bishop Neumann rises five spots to No. 2 after a win against Grand Island CC in the Centennial Conference Tournament. Kearney Catholic drops three spots with a loss to Columbus Scotus in the same tournament and St. Paul re-enters the top 10 with a win over Columbus Lakeview. C-1 is loaded with great teams, and any of the teams in the top 10 have the potential to win state given the right conditions.