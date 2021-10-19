Week 9 Prep Volleyball Ratings

Only one week from subdistricts and districts! Some classes are still shuffling showing the potential for a wild state tournament at the beginning of November. Check out this week’s prep volleyball rankings.
(Records through Saturday)
Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Papillion-La Vista South (30-0) | 1
2. Millard West (23-5) | 2
3. Lincoln Southwest (25-4) | 3
4. Elkhorn South (24-6) | 4
5. Gretna (21-7) | 5
6. Omaha Westside (20-11) | 7
7. Bellevue West (19-10) | 6
8. Papillion-La Vista (20-11) | 8
9. Fremont (19-6) | 9
10. Lincoln Pius X (20-10) | -
Contenders: Grand Island, Lincoln East, Lincoln High, Millard South, Norfolk.
Comments: Class A stayed nearly the same from last week with a couple of exceptions. Omaha Westside and Bellevue West flipped spots after the Warriors got a head-to-head win, and Pius X jumped back into the top 10 after a get-right win against Lincoln High. The Metro and HAC tournaments are happening throughout the week, and they should give us a good indication of how the state tournament will go.
Key matches: Monday-Thursday—Metro Conference Tournament. Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Norris (27-2) | 1
2. Omaha Skutt (22-8) | 2
3. Waverly (20-10) | 3
4. Elkhorn North (18-10) | 4
5. Elkhorn (13-17) | 5
6. Omaha Duchesne (12-13) | 6
7. York (22-8) | -
8. Northwest (20-11) | 7
9. Aurora (14-16) | 10
10. Sidney (15-13) | -
Contenders: Adams Central, Alliance, Bennington, Lexington, Seward.
Comments: The top-five teams have solidified the top spots. However, the bottom has some movement. York played really well in its conference tournament, beating Northwest, Aurora and Lexington. Sidney enters the top 10 after down Alliance 2-0 in its conference tournament. Tuesday’s Norris triangular pits the No. 1 team in Class B against Class C-1's No. 1, Lincoln Lutheran.
Key matches: Tuesday—Omaha Gross triangular (Aurora, Omaha Skutt), Norris triangular (Lincoln Lutheran, Norris), Elkhorn at Omaha Duchesne, Lexington at Adams Central, Northwest at York. Thursday—Grand Island CC at Adams Central, Omaha Duchesne triangular (Bennington, Omaha Duchesne, Wahoo), Waverly at Elkhorn. Saturday—Pilford Invite (Alliance, Sidney), River Cities Conference Tournament (Omaha Duchesne, Omaha Skutt).
Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Lincoln Lutheran (31-1) | 1
2. Bishop Neumann (22-6) | 2
3. Grand Island CC (25-1) | 3
4. Syracuse (23-1) | 4
5. Kearney Catholic (27-4) | 6
6. Wahoo (22-7) | 5
7. St. Paul (25-4) | 7
8. Columbus Lakeview (25-3) | 8
9. Broken Bow (22-4) | 9
10. Columbus Scotus (19-10) | 10
Contenders: Chase County, Gothenburg, Hershey, Malcolm, Mitchell, Ogallala, Pierce.
Comments: Class C-1 stayed nearly the same. Wahoo fell one spot to No. 6 with a loss to Bennington at the Lincoln Christian Invite, and Mitchell enters the contenders list with a really impressive 23-4 record. C-1 is probably the toughest conference strength-wise and really any team, even some of the contenders, could make a push at the state tournament.
Key matches: Monday-Thursday—Mid-State Conference Tournament (Crofton, Guardian Angels CC, Norfolk Catholic, Pierce). Tuesday—Omaha Concordia triangular (Bishop Neumann, Columbus Lakeview), Hastings SC at Columbus Scotus, Overton at Kearney Catholic. Thursday—Bishop Neumann at Malcolm. Saturday—Southwest Conference Tournament (Broken Bow, Gothenburg, Ogallala).
Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Oakland-Craig (24-6) | 2
2. Wisner-Pilger (21-6) | 3
3. Guardian Angels CC (15-5) | 4
4. Clarkson/Leigh (22-5) | 1
5. Norfolk Catholic (17-9) | 5
6. Sutton (20-5) | 6
7. Lutheran High NE (15-13) | 8
8. Hastings SC (20-10) | 9
9. Superior (19-6) | 10
10. Thayer Central (23-5) | 7
Contenders: Amherst, Bridgeport, Burwell, Crofton, Perkins County, Yutan.
Comments: Clarkson/Leigh falls to No. 4 after losses to Oakland-Craig and Wisner-Pilger in the East Husker Conference Tournament. Thayer Central drops three spots to No. 10 with a loss to Superior. Clarkson/Leigh gets a shot at redemption when Oakland-Craig comes to town Tuesday, and Thayer Central may be able to get redemption as well in the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament.
Key matches: Monday-Thursday—Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament (Superior, Sutton, Thayer Central). Tuesday—Oakland-Craig at Clarkson/Leigh.
Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Howells-Dodge (23-3) | 1
2. Mead (24-3) | 2
3. Archbishop Bergan (21-10) | 3
4. Humphrey/LHF (18-8) | 5
5. BDS (22-4) | 6
6. Nebraska Christian (23-3) | 4
7. Cambridge (21-5) | 7
8. Overton (23-4) | 8
9. Alma (22-4) | 9
10. North Platte St. Pat’s (14-12) | 10
Contenders: Central Valley, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson-Brock, Shelton, Southwest, S-E-M.
Comments: Nebraska Christian slides to No. 6 after getting swept by Humphrey St. Francis last week in their conference tournament. Howells-Dodge is playing really well with wins over Clarkson/Leigh, Oakland-Craig and Wisner-Pilger. The RPAC Tournament is on Monday and Tuesday and features some of the top teams in D-1 and D-2.
Key matches: Monday-Tuesday—Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament (Alma, Bertrand, Cambridge, Maywood-Hayes Center, Southwest, Wauneta-Palisade). Tuesday—Nebraska Christian triangular (Humphrey SF, Nebraska Christian). Friday—Sterling at Johnson-Brock.
Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Falls City SH (27-2) | 1
2. Diller-Odell (20-8) | 2
3. Humphrey SF (17-5) | 3
4. Maywood-Hayes Center (20-2) | 4
5. Stuart (22-3) | 5
6. Wynot (15-9) | 7
7. Anselmo-Merna (19-8) | 8
8. Bertrand (15-8) | 9
9. Garden County (24-6) | 10
10. South Platte (20-6) | 6
Contenders: Ansley-Litchfield, Arthur County, Exeter-Milligan, Silver Lake, Sterling, Wauneta-Palisade.
Comments: The big change in D-2 is then-No. 6 South Platte drops four spots after getting swept by Garden County in the Minutemen Activities Conference Tournament. The move causes the bottom of the top 10 to all shift up one spot. Ansley-Litchfield and Silver Lake join the contenders list and have a really good shot at making the district finals.
Key matches: Tuesday—Sandhills/Thedford triangular (Anselmo-Merna, Burwell), Falls City SH triangular (Falls City SH, Johnson-Brock). Friday—Arthur County at South Platte.