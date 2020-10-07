Wildcats deny Lady Vikes' upset bid

Lakeview volleyball hopes to end Saint Paul's long home winning streak were thwarted by the Wildcats on Tuesday night.
The No. 1 team in Class C-1 hasn't lost in its home gym in seven years and has won 92 of its last 95 matches overall. Lakeview has wins over five ranked teams this season, three in class B, but didn't quite have what was needed to make history.
Saint Paul remained unbeaten and improved to 22-0 in a 25-22, 25-22, 25-23 victory over Lakeview, handing the Lady Vikes just their fourth loss of the season to go with 16 wins.
Lakeview losses include twice to Class C-1 No. 4 Kearney Catholic, C-2 No. 3 Norfolk Catholic and Tuesday at top-ranked Saint Paul.
"When it's 22, 22, 23, there ain't much difference. It's, literally, one point going the other direction and we're tied up," Lakeview coach K.C. Belitz said. "But it's Saint Paul, and that means there's going to be good swings that are typically a kill that won't be tonight."
Neither side enjoyed a lead larger than five points all night. Lakeview's most significant advantage was in the first set 11-6. Saint Paul then scored then next three.
In the second set the Lady Vikes were mostly chasing throughout. Saint Paul maintained a slim lead to the finish line. In the third, neither side had more than a two-point lead.
Lakeview's longest run was four points, twice in the first set. Saint Paul had a five-point run in the second set and four straight points in the third.
There were few critical errors by either team, and hardly any instances where momentum was captured, held and built upon. It was the essence of back-and-forth and high stress, start to finish.
"It was just an even match," Belitz said. "They did not make an error down the stretch, and we made one more than we could afford."
Lakeview's recent stretch has included C-1 No. 8 Sidney, B No. 4 Waverly, C-1 No. 3 Kearney Catholic, B No. 8 Beatrice, Kearney Catholic again then Saint Paul on Tuesday.
Though that high level of competition night in and night out can wear on a group, Belitz felt his team was confident and emotionally ready to deal with Saint Paul on the road. Losing in straight sets doesn't deter him from perhaps a better result in the future.
"I think generally in terms of that kind of atmosphere, I was pleased with how we went about things, for the most part," he said. "We did not get intimidated. We played so hard. The level of effort on both sides of the night was so high, but our level of effort was really spectacular."
Lakeview hit .197 for the match and was led by Lilly Rowe with nine kills on 33 swings. Katee Korte with eight and Mallori Kucera with seven were right there as well. Kucera was the most consistent regular weapon with a .313 hitting percentage on 16 attacks.
Jordie Nekl had three aces. The Lady Vikes had six as a group to go with seven serving errors. Reese Janssen had 30 set assists, and Nekl had 23 digs.
"What we're going to work on tomorrow in practice is getting a first ball kill," Belitz said. "If you give a team like that a couple of chances offensively, eventually they're going to get the ball down, and they did. When it's 23-24, we've got to be able to put a ball down without question every time."
Lakeview is back on the court Thursday at home against 3-19 Crete then goes to Norfolk on Tuesday to face another unbeaten team in its home gym - Class C-1 No. 1 and 23-0 Lutheran High Northeast.
"I feel like we acted like we belong there. We competed point one through point 25, and there was never a time where it felt like we don't belong in this match or weren't giving the right kind of effort or giving the right kind of pace. There was none of that," Belitz said. "So, I hope it's not a surprise by now, but we certainly believe we belong in the top echelon of C-1.
"To think of what that mean's this year, you're going to have to play some pretty good ball."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
