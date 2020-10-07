Wildcats deny Lady Vikes' upset bid

Lakeview's longest run was four points, twice in the first set. Saint Paul had a five-point run in the second set and four straight points in the third.

There were few critical errors by either team, and hardly any instances where momentum was captured, held and built upon. It was the essence of back-and-forth and high stress, start to finish.

"It was just an even match," Belitz said. "They did not make an error down the stretch, and we made one more than we could afford."

Lakeview's recent stretch has included C-1 No. 8 Sidney, B No. 4 Waverly, C-1 No. 3 Kearney Catholic, B No. 8 Beatrice, Kearney Catholic again then Saint Paul on Tuesday.

Though that high level of competition night in and night out can wear on a group, Belitz felt his team was confident and emotionally ready to deal with Saint Paul on the road. Losing in straight sets doesn't deter him from perhaps a better result in the future.

"I think generally in terms of that kind of atmosphere, I was pleased with how we went about things, for the most part," he said. "We did not get intimidated. We played so hard. The level of effort on both sides of the night was so high, but our level of effort was really spectacular."