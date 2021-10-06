Wildcats surprise Vikes in rare sweep

Coming off a loss in the Columbus Classic on Saturday, the first loss Lakeview has had to endure in its brand new gym, the Lady Vikes were eager to return to the court Tuesday for another test.

Across the net was St. Paul, a program that has played in each of the past two state championships and which owned a eight-match winning streak over Lakeview, including one of just two 3-0 sweeps from a year ago.

All of that combined into a fast start that had Lakeview leading. But when St. Paul responded, the energy and the level of play began to fade. Before the Lady Vikes knew it, they were walking off the court with a second straight loss.

"Obviously, that is not the way we thought that match was going to go. I'm disappointed in the aggressiveness that they brought and we didn't; certainly disappointed in our execution," Lakeview head coach K.C. Belitz said. "We can't get fired up without executing, so the execution comes before the energy, but really after the first half of the first set, we gave back the lead, which we had earned. After that point, we did not seem to have a way to get ourselves back up to playing speed. That's surprising and disappointing."

Lakeview opened the match on the front foot with a handful of blocks to take an early 15-9 advantage in the first set.

After St. Paul called a timeout, the visitors took control. The Wildcats ramped up their aggressiveness and came back to win the opening set 25-23.

The Tigers never surrendered the lead the rest of the way, winning the second set 25-10. The Lady Vikes made a late rally in the third set, but St. Paul closed out the match with a 25-20 set win.

Lakeview struggles were clear in the back row. Several mistakes on serve receive and passing led to a big second set for St. Paul. At one point, the Wildcats served up five consecutive aces. Belitz moved personnel around in between serves, but St. Paul continued to dictate play at the serving line.

"St. Paul is always going to serve tough. There's no question. We knew that coming in. We talked about that. We prepared for that," Belitz said. "What we saw isn't what it looked like when we were working on it at practice. To compete at this level, obviously we got to be in system more than we were, more than the opponent and it'll always be a serve receive game."

The 10-point second set was the fewest point total in a set this season for Lakeview. The previous low was 17 against Waverly on Sept. 25.

Lilly Rowe led offensively with 10 kills and a .240 attack percentage. Lakeview had 32 kills but 19 hitting errors and was limited to .111 as a team. Autumn Gibbs set up 17 assists while Elly Luchsinger had 11. Lakeview had two aces to nine serving errors and made nine receiving errors. Jordie Nekl led the defense with 23 digs.

Lakeview is 18-3 following the defeat Tuesday and travels to Crete on Thursday. Despite the performance, Belitz said he believes in his team's ability to bounce back.

"I think certainly what stands out is the team has to make a decision about what's going to be our expectations for ourselves moving forward. Certainly they didn't achieve what they expected to, that's for sure, so what are we going to do about that? What's our character," he said. "I have a great deal of faith in this group. A lot of senior leaders, a lot of people on the team with really good characters. We'll respond. We'll come back and work. We'll be better the next time."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

