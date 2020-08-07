With culture in place, Capler, Cougars ready to take the next step

Cross County basically split down the stretch but had another long streak, this time seven in a row, before a loss right before the subdistrict round. A win over Centennial in four sets led into a subdistrict final sweep at the hands of Wahoo Neumann. The final loss was a bitter pill to swallow for a team that had enjoyed so much success.

That success led to an expectation for at least the district final.

If the attitude has sincerely been altered, it's now in the postseason where Capler said it must be proven. Winning consistently in the regular season was one step, regularly challenging for state is the next.

"I'm hopeful that we got that confidence under out belt through the regular season, then we had the heartbreak of the postseason loss," she said. "Now, I'm hoping we can put both of those together and finish in Lincoln."

Schaefer and Stratman will be the key cogs in that regard. Giannou's graduation at setter plus the departure of the libero and the right side hitter leave Schaefer and Stratman as the only two certainties.

Of course, if Capler could pick which position to return, it would be setter. Since that's not the case, she'll need Schaefer and Stratman to help bring the new setter or setters along through constant communication and constructive criticism.