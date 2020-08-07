With culture in place, Capler, Cougars ready to take the next step

Cross County volleyball looks ahead to the new season with perhaps more expectation than has ever existed in the program.
For one, the lack of club play in the springtime has players champing at the bit. But even more meaningful and relevant is how the 2019 season set the stage.
In her seventh year with the program, and second as head coach, Autumn Capler undertook a cultural overhaul. Cross County has had quality teams in the past, but stretching that momentum from one year to the next has often been a challenge.
Building confidence and maintaining it became the major theme of Capler's leadership in the fall of 2019.
Cross County went on to win its first 13 matches en route to a 23-9 record. The final mark was the highest win total in 12 years.
But was it enough to affect the culture? Capler and the group will soon find out. As practice begins next week, the Cougars have questions to answer at the setting position but also return several members who were part of what they hope was the beginning of a permanent sea change.
"I've watched teams come through that had the potential to be really good and just couldn't ever reach it, and I never really knew why. I felt like last year we had some success, and it was almost to the point where the girls were figuring out they really were good," Capler said. "They started seeing it in themselves and having confidence in themselves."
Cross County was 18-14 in Capler's first year. There was a similarly hot start when a six-match win streak followed a 3-3 beginning.
Though the Cougars were replacing their starting setter, three players, in particular, Cortlyn Schaefer, Erica Stratman and Amanda Giannou, had already established themselves as major contributors and provided a bridge from one year to the next.
Schaefer and Stratman led the team in kills and blocks, Schaefer was tops in digs and Stratman paced the numbers in aces and assists.
Together again in 2019, nearly all of their production increased, with the exception of Schaefer's kills and digs. But that area was more spread out and more balanced.
Cross County won 13 in a row at the start of the season and only lost two sets. One of those wins, a three-set sweep of Bruning-Davenport-Shickley, gave the team a victory over an eventual state champion when BDS went on to take the D-2 title in November.
It was there, in a 25-23, 26-24, 25-19 final that Capler saw a realization in her team that she was onto something. Her preaching about quality and ability began to make sense.
"Going into that game, I knew 100% that our girls could win. I would have never, ever dreamed it would be in a three-set match, but I think that was the point in the season where the girls were like, 'OK, we can do this; we're good; we just beat a really good team,'" Capler said. "I think they took it and ran with it from there."
Cross County basically split down the stretch but had another long streak, this time seven in a row, before a loss right before the subdistrict round. A win over Centennial in four sets led into a subdistrict final sweep at the hands of Wahoo Neumann. The final loss was a bitter pill to swallow for a team that had enjoyed so much success.
That success led to an expectation for at least the district final.
If the attitude has sincerely been altered, it's now in the postseason where Capler said it must be proven. Winning consistently in the regular season was one step, regularly challenging for state is the next.
"I'm hopeful that we got that confidence under out belt through the regular season, then we had the heartbreak of the postseason loss," she said. "Now, I'm hoping we can put both of those together and finish in Lincoln."
Schaefer and Stratman will be the key cogs in that regard. Giannou's graduation at setter plus the departure of the libero and the right side hitter leave Schaefer and Stratman as the only two certainties.
Of course, if Capler could pick which position to return, it would be setter. Since that's not the case, she'll need Schaefer and Stratman to help bring the new setter or setters along through constant communication and constructive criticism.
As summer turns to fall camp, Cross County has two possible options to run the offense. Whether or not one can distinguish herself over the other will largely determine if the Cougars run a 5-1 or 6-2 offense. Additionally, it doesn't appear there is a libero ready to step up. The back row will likely be more of a libero by committee.
"Right now, their biggest challenge is building our setter's confidence, and being the good teammate that our young girls are going to hear," Capler said of Schaefer and Stratman. "That's their first challenge - helping the mental stability of the young ones.
Regardless of what has yet to be decided, the one area Capler is not concerned with is anticipation. Again, a lack of a spring season plays a factor in that, but so did last fall. The Cougars will find out this fall if it 2019 was the start of something big or an anomaly.
"That's part of it. We're thankful we have a season, and we're talking about taking it one day at a time, enjoying each day as a gift," she said. "Definitely, last season helped bring some excitement. But now on top of that we have even more excitement."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
