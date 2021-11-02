You again? Lakeview faces Syracuse at state for second straight season

Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln provides nearly an identical situation to last fall. Whether it will produce an identical result is the question.

Lakeview faces Syracuse at 3 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena for the second straight season. The Lady Vikes and Rockets met up last year on the north court following the 1 vs. 4 matchup. It'll be the same again this year.

Lakeview won in straight sets last time 25-16, 25-16 and 30-28. The Lady Vikes dominated long stretches of play in the first two sets then survived a nine-point comeback in the third.

Many of the names and faces are the same. Regardless, K.C. Belitz and his team are aware that similarities don't automatically equal success.

The Lady Vikes aren't simply presuming another win. They head to state with confidence, but it's a confidence that has been earned more than assumed. That would be the case no matter who was on the other side of the net.

"We don't have to hope, we know we can do it. We've been there, we've had the battles, and the adversity, and had to come from behind, and all that on that stage," Belitz said. "We've done it. Almost all of us that are going to be playing this year have been on that floor. That has to make us a confident volleyball team. It's one of the advantages that we've earned through what we did last year."

Syracuse came into state last fall 22-1 and on a 20-match win streak. Lakeview was 28-5. This time it's a 28-1 Rocket squad that has won 12 in a row against a 30-4 Lady Vikes roster.

Syracuse has six in the lineup that played in all three sets a year ago. Lakeview has seven.

Jessie Moss had 11 kills and hit .184 for the Rockets in the 2020 match. younger sister Lindsey Moss put up 10 kills and swung a hot .304 average. Syracuse produced three aces, six blocks and brings back four players that had 13 or more digs in the match.

The glaring differences is the graduation of the elder Moss and setter Halle Wilhelm. Lakeview was led by Mallori Kucera and Lilly Rowe both putting up 13 kills, Reese Janssen serving four aces and setting up 43 assists and Rowe, Jordie Nekl, Maddi Vogt and Katee Korte each digging up 12 or more shots. As Lakeview fans know, Janssen is the only name in that group that has moved on.

Syracuse hit .282 for the season last year and was led by the older Moss sister with 215 kills. She was also tops in serving (33 aces) and blocking (31) and tied for the most digs with her younger sister (172). Wilhelm departed with 558 assists in her senior season.

The Rockets are hitting .284 this season with 280 more total digs, the roster had produced 50 more aces, 14 fewer blocks and 210 more digs. Senior Kennedy Stanley has stepped in for Wilhelm and put together a season that includes 872 digs. Lindsey Moss has 321 kills, fellow senior Lily Vollertsen has 252, sophomoroe Delainey Cast has 260 and fellow sophomore Kadyn Sisco has 100.

Stanley leads with 49 aces, Sisco has 29 blocks and Cast leads with 226 digs - four others have more than 140.

"I think (the game plan) is pretty similar because we're pretty similar teams," Belitz said. "We want to be diverse on offense, both of us have a fair number of different weapons and want to be able to move the ball well enough to use them and we're both passing teams that serve pretty aggressively. I think the game plan is, well, how would we defend ourselves?"

Syracuse is the No. 4 rated team in the last version of the the Lincoln Journal Star rankings. The Rockets' best wins include a 2-0 tournament win over Fairbury, the team Lakeview just defeated to get to state, No. 10 Malcolm and 24-7 Falls City. Syracuse has gone 13-1 against teams with a winning record and 9-0 against C-1 teams above .500.

"When the two teams are that close, and when it's the first round of state, it's going to come down to who executes - who serves in and who serves well and who serves tough and who hits it to where we want to hit it," Belitz said. "There's no question when you get down to this point and those last eight teams, they're all going to be awfully good. That is certainly the case in C-1. This is as deep as any class on the board."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.