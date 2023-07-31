KEARNEY - Lakeview volleyball approached the Top 10 camp on Friday and Saturday looking to just gain valuable reps.

Featuring just two players who saw regular court time last season, the Lady Vikes tested themselves against some of the best teams in Kearney.

Lakeview finished the two-day tournament placing sixth in Pool B going 8-8. On Saturday, the Lady Vikes were placed in the Silver Pool and placed seventh going 6-10.

"This tournament is a bit of a war of attrition. It's going to be tough match after tough match for two days. It obviously builds mental toughness, builds discipline, builds togetherness because you got to get through all that together so I'm very pleased with that aspect of it," Lady Vikes head coach K.C. Belitz said. "I bet we saved more game points in this thing than anyone else because we put ourselves in that position a lot. We played some long sets and we battled in every one of those situations."

The Lady Vikes played against competition featuring upperclassmen and those with vast varsity experience. Despite some ups and downs, Belitz said he believed they made strides throughout the two days.

"I would say that we learned that this group has good mental toughness and we're able to come back," Lady Vikes sophomore Rallie Boyer said. "We have to remember that because I know we can stay in any game if we just think that we can and we play our game and we play really clean. Playing these good teams will help with that a lot."

Lakeview secured a sweep of Battle Creek 26-24 and 25-20 while earning splits against Class C-1 state qualifier Kearney Catholic 10-25 and 25-19, Millard North 26-24 and 22-25, B state qualifier Grand Island Northwest 25-20 and 19-25, Platteview 21-25 and 25-15, York 25-17 and 20-25 and Scottsbluff 15-25 and 25-19 in Pool B play.

On Saturday, the Lady Vikes competed in the Silver Pool. They swept St. Paul 32-30 and 25-22 and Holdrege 25-23 and 25-23. Lakeview also earned splits against Adams Central 21-25 and 27-25 and Northwest 25-20 and 19-25.

During the two days, Lakeview was swept by Grand Island twice, Millard South, Scotus Central Catholic and Ogallala.

"We played pretty well together, but there's a lot of things we need to fix," Boyer said. "This tournament will help us with that to go into the season to know that we can furthermore work on at open gyms and small groups and stuff like that. I think the tournament was really good for us."

Belitz said he learned some things about the personnel, positioning and technique and things they're going to work on when preseason begins next week.

"We had somewhere we didn't win both sets, but we competed at a pretty high level," he said. "I think we saw a lot of positives that I hope they take out of this right alongside the things they want to get better."

Boyer and Helms were the two veterans who competed for Lakeview in Kearney. With senior outside hitter Kiara Kula not with the team, Belitz saw a young group of attackers take the floor.

"I thought Emily Brandt did a lot of good things. We talked about specific things she wants to work on too, but she did a nice job stepping in. Your lead attackers Rallie (Boyer), Taylor (Helms), Katie (Rowe) they're going to have to reach another level because they're going to get more attention," Belitz said. "I think Emily took full advantage of her opportunity and Alena (Hruska) did some good things as well. They brought some things to the team that helped us be as successful as we were."

Boyer is looking to expand her game after finishing her freshman season as the team's best server. She led the Lady Vikes with 45 aces and a 94% serve percentage.

Now as one of the more experienced players on the team, Boyer said she's leading by example for the younger players.

"The speed of the game is a lot different so for girls to be getting into that like how I did last year it's more just making them feel comfortable so they can ask questions or if they're not comfortable taking the ball in serve receive, I can take it for them just because the speed of the game is so different," Boyer said.

Belitz said this summer was the most growth he's seen from a team. Before going to Kearney for Top 10, Belitz said Lakeview reached the championship match at the University of Northern Colorado camp, something he didn't envision for this team at the start of the summer.

"We were putting a lot of new faces in a lot of new places. They have come so far. Individually they've come a long ways, more importantly as a team," Belitz said. "They've really taken a huge leap forward. They raised the expectations for what we hope we're going to be able to do this fall."