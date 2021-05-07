Volunteers needed for state golf at Elks

Tournament organizers are making an appeal to local volunteers and golf fans to assist with the Boys Class B state championship to be held at Elks Country Club May 24 and 25.
This spring will be the 12th straight year in which Columbus has hosted a championship golf event. Since 2010 when Quail Run first hosted the Class C girls state tournament, Columbus has been the site of a girls state golf championship ever since. Columbus picked up the boys Class B state tournament in 2018 and had hosted for two years before last year's COVID cancellation.
It takes 50 to 60 volunteers to make the tournament work, and for better than a decade now, volunteers have made Columbus, arguably, the site preferred most by the NSAA.
Association members rarely have to lift a finger when they come to Columbus because the volunteers make the tournament run smoothly and wrap up quicker than the other three.
Tournament co-organizers Al Niedbalski, Deb Loseke, Russ Kuhn and Platte County Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil, were in Lincoln last month presenting to the NSAA for a renewal of the boys state tournament.
The NSAA awarded Class C girls for 2020, 2021 and 2022 a few years back. Niedbalski, McNeil, Loseke and Kuhn made sure that Columbus will run the boys Class C tournament for 2022-2024.
"They know that we have the people to run it and they know we do a good job," Niedbalski said of the NSAA awarding another three-year contract. "...We've been doing this 12 years now, and we've never had a complaint. We've had more compliments than anything else."
Volunteers are helpful on the tee box to indicate where a shot is headed. Others are needed out on the course to locate those shots along the rough and in the tree line.
Those who come to help out are fed, receive a t-shirt and have the chance to interact with golfers, parents and fans from all across the state. It requires about five to six hours per day.
Once it's over, the tournament generates a significant economic impact for Columbus at hotels, restaurants, shops and in city sales tax.
"All we do is recruit and organize. It's the people of Columbus," Niedbalski said. "They've grabbed ahold of this thing and made it something to be proud of, and they continue to help us out."
There are a solid group of volunteers that return each year because they enjoy the experience. More, though, are always needed.
"Once you've been out there, you're going to want to come back. Other than the weather being a factor sometimes, you have a good time, you meet people," Niedbalski said. "We have all kinds of stories of meeting people from all around the state, chatting with them, talking with them; it's just a fun time."
Columbus was one of seven cities vying for one of the four boys tournaments last month. Places such as Kearney and Lincoln lost out to Columbus because of the tournament's reputation that has been built over the years.
Those interested in helping out should contact McNeil at the visitors at 402-276-3606 or Niedbalski at his office at 402-564-3258.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.