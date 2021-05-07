Volunteers needed for state golf at Elks

The NSAA awarded Class C girls for 2020, 2021 and 2022 a few years back. Niedbalski, McNeil, Loseke and Kuhn made sure that Columbus will run the boys Class C tournament for 2022-2024.

"They know that we have the people to run it and they know we do a good job," Niedbalski said of the NSAA awarding another three-year contract. "...We've been doing this 12 years now, and we've never had a complaint. We've had more compliments than anything else."

Volunteers are helpful on the tee box to indicate where a shot is headed. Others are needed out on the course to locate those shots along the rough and in the tree line.

Those who come to help out are fed, receive a t-shirt and have the chance to interact with golfers, parents and fans from all across the state. It requires about five to six hours per day.

Once it's over, the tournament generates a significant economic impact for Columbus at hotels, restaurants, shops and in city sales tax.

"All we do is recruit and organize. It's the people of Columbus," Niedbalski said. "They've grabbed ahold of this thing and made it something to be proud of, and they continue to help us out."