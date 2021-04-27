VunCannon's 34 leads Scotus to golf win

Scotus Central Catholic junior Seth VunCannon fired a 2-over 34 and led the Shamrock boys to a 19-shot win Monday at Quail Run Golf Course in a triangular with Twin River and Omaha Concordia.

VunCannon's round included three straight 3s on holes one through five. That performance included three birdie putts. A triple bogey at the par-3 sixth and a double at the par-4 ninth left him two shots over.

Scotus' varsity group posted each of the top five scores. VunCannon was four shots better than teammate Mason Gonka in second with a 38 and five ahead of Nolan and Nicklaus Fleming with 39s. Concordia's top player joined that duo with a 39 and took fifth.

Patrick Arndt rounded out the Scotus scoring with a 42.

Twin River shot a 217 with rounds that included a 51 by Brayden Rinkol, 52 from Jed Jones, 55 by Keaton Zarek, 59 from Clay Brandenburger and 60 by Braden Ternus.

