Walker, Maguire win Scotus gold at Lakeview

A pair of Shamrocks won gold and Scotus Central Catholic track and field earned a total of 20 medals on Tuesday at the Lakeview Invite.

Girls senior Chloe Walker and boys sophomore Jude Maguire highlighted results with a pair of gold medals - discus for Walker and the mile for Maguire.

The Shamrock girls had 11 of the 20 total SCC medals and had multiple medals in three events. The boys did that once when Maguire won the 1600 meters and teammate Caleb Schumacher had his season-best time for sixth place.

The girls scored 75 team points and were ninth in the standings. Arlington had 106 and was 18 ahead of Aquinas Catholic at runner-up. The Scotus boys were eighth out of 10 on a total of 27. Lakeview won its home meet for the second year in a row by almost double, 165-85, over Malcolm.

"I was pleased with the girls' performances overall. Most of the races on the track were close to their PRs, with a couple getting new bests in the 400 and 1600. I also thought the 3200 relay ran well and improved on their time," girls coach Alex Meyer said. "I'm looking forward to conference this Saturday, but am a little weary as we're starting to deal with a few more injuries. I'm excited to get more work in and compete to the best of our abilities."

Walker earned her first gold medal of the season by throwing a new best of 134 feet, 10 inches and taking the top spot by more than 6 feet. Her previous best mark this year was 123-7. Junior teammate Hailey Steffensmeier hit 96-9 and was one spot short of joining Walker in the medals.

Those two both picked up hardware in the shot put when Walker was third at 35 feet, 4 and 1/2 inches and Steffensmeier fifth at 35-0.5.

Other girls events with multiple medalists were Grace Mustard taking silver and Audrey Sprunk fourth in the long jump and Whitney Klug third and Josie Sliva fourth in the 1600 meters.

Mustard hadn't yet attempted the long jump this season when she landed her best mark at 16 feet, 3 inches and was about a foot ahead of third place. Sprunk reached 15-1.50.

Klug ran her best mile time by more than a second while Sliva cut off almost 30 seconds and was about a second-and-a-half behind Klug.

That duo plus leadoff Kensey Micek and second-leg runner Kristen Sucha earned silver medals as the two-mile relay runners-up.

Ashley Hoffman and the 400 relay team of Hoffman, Sprunk, Mustard and Sierra Kravig were bronze medalists.

The distance crew generated the top results for the Scotus boys. Maguire ran 4:59.49 in the mile. He was two seconds behind his best mark of the season but more than five seconds ahead of the runner-up. Although Maguire has been in the medals all season, Tuesday was his first gold. Schumacher was sixth by going more than five seconds faster than his best.

Kamren Kudron in the 3200 earned the final medal despite posting a time 30 seconds back of his fastest. The two-mile relay team of Maguire, Schumacher, Kudron and leadoff Ian Karges were almost 14 seconds faster than the previous best time and won third-place medals.

"Going into conference and districts is going to be tough, but we will be ready for the challenge," coach Joe Schoenfelder said. "The Centennial Conference is traditionally a tough meet with a lot of great athletes; I don't see that changing at all this year. We are starting to hit our peak at the right time of the year."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.