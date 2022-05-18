Walker, Steffy finish together in finals

OMAHA - Scotus Central Catholic throwers Chloe Walker and Hailey Steffensmeier ("Steffy") couldn't help but grow close over the past two seasons. Such is the nature of training and competing together as discus and shot put throwers. Travel time on the bus plus down time at practices and meets forces athletes to become familiar.

That was all going to come to an end one way or another on Wednesday at Burke Stadium. But as farewells go, this one was more sweet than bitter.

Steffensmeier came up just 18 inches short of her PR and snuck into the finals for the first time in her career. Walker, who was there last year, returned when she landed a toss past 120 feet for the fourth time this season.

Neither was able to improve on her mark in the final, but the experience alone was one for the memory bank. Steffensmeier was ninth and Walker seventh.

"It's been really good; I'm glad I got to know my teammates better," Walker said. "It's been a really good time working with (coach Alex Meyer)."

Walker was seventh last season when she threw 123 feet, 11 inches and, like Steffensmeier this year, made the final somewhat unexpectedly. She bested that mark this season twice and made her best throw at Lakeview on April 26 at 134-10.

The senior qualified for state with a third-place finish at the district meet at Pawnee Park on a throw of 124-1. Walker started Wednesday with a first attempt of 119-8 then made her best throw in round two. She went into finals in seventh and reach 112-10.

Steffensmeier was sixth at the district meet, normally too far back to think about a legitimate chance at state. But she also threw over 120 feet and posted the 13th-best mark of the Class B district round. That gave her a new PR and the momentum needed to keep rising.

At Burke Stadium she landed a throw at 119-1 on her second attempt. Although she went in the second flight, that mark stood up as ninth best and earned her three more throws. Her best in the final round was 107-1.

"It was a surprise. I just wanted to try and throw the best I could, and I snuck in finals," Steffensmeier said. "It was really exciting to compete."

Sophomore Madison Smith of Gothenburg won the gold at 138-6. She made that throw on her first attempt of the day and had three others over 130.

Pierce made up the next two spots with sisters Jozy and Elly Piper. Jozy threw 133-9 while Elly reached 132-8.

"I was glad I made it into finals. It was kind of nerve-wracking, but it was an experience, and it was a lot of the same people as last year," Walker said. "I felt a lot more pressure this year than I did last year, but I'm glad that it came out the way it did."

Walker will now look ahead to a career at UNO while Steffensmeier eyes a return to the state finals in discus and making it back in the shot put as well. She threw the shot last year at state as a sophomore.

Both will have to build relationships with new teammates but will always recall the past two years fondly.

"I'll definitely miss them next year. I'll be the only senior," Steffensmeier said. "We won't have Berlin (Kluever) or Chloe anymore, but hopefully they'll come watch me sometime. It's been fun."

