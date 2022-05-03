Warriors end Lakeview season in shutout

Lakeview boys soccer stayed within striking distance for more than half the game but failed to generate a goal for the ninth time this season and saw the year come to a close in Monday's 3-0 loss to Schuyler.

The offense had come around somewhat in the final month after the Vikings went without a goal in the first seven games. Lakeview scored seven in the final five matches and won twice but couldn't solve the Schuyler back line.

The Vikings end the season 2-11 and in another loss to he Warriors.

"We did a much better job of playing physically and executing the game plan. Conditions during the game made it a bit more difficult for us to employ our line strategy on defense and to take shots on offense," coach Aaron Rudloff said. "We had a few nice runs, but were not able to take advantage. They made very athletic quick runs that made it difficult for us to keep up with in the muddy conditions."

In a game reminiscing of the days leading up to Noah boarding the ark, skill and speed gave way to toughness and physicality. Schuyler had the wind in its favor in the first half and used that advantage to maintain possession on the offensive half of the field.

Still, Lakeview fought every run and turned away every challenge other a goal midway through the first half. The Vikings turned around and had the wind for the 40 minutes after halftime but still only had temporary chances.

And when Schuyler doubled then tripled the advantage with just over 20 minutes remaining, the Warriors could afford to lay back and take a more conservative approach. Lakeview never found an answer and saw the season slip away.

The Warriors previously beat the Vikings 6-0 on March 29 when they put five in goal in the first 40 minutes.

Lakeview was much better despite a tough environment but still not quite good enough. Two wins is one less than last year when there were two wins over Seward and one against Lutheran High Northeast. The Vikings beat both of those teams again this year but only played Seward once.

"Overall, I was impressed with our effort, positive attitudes, and mental toughness we displayed to end the season," Rudloff said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.