Warriors finally break through Lakeview in second half

Lakeview boys soccer had the wind and that extra offensive push in the first 40 minutes of Monday's subdistrict match with Schuyler. But when the Vikings were unable to use that advantage for at least one goal, the second 40 minutes meant an uphill climb against a Schuyler squad that was itching to let it fly.

Schuyler scored once against the wind in the first half then put three more in the back of the net after halftime and eliminated Lakeview from the postseason in a 4-0 final. The Vikings finish the season 3-12.

"Our guys, and especially Jose Castro and Kevin Dominguez, did a good job man marking and keeping track of No. 17. It could have been worse if he was scoring," coach Joe Madden said. "We just had a hard time getting shots on goal and connecting with our forwards. But the guys showed improvement from our first game."

The first game was a 5-0 defeat in late March in which that No. 17, freshman Jose Cruz, scored three times. The Warriors had four goals at halftime and cruised to the win. Cruz has several games with multiple goals on his ledger. Thus, he was the focus on Monday night.