Warriors fire five past Lady Vikes in first half of district loss

Lakeview girls soccer struggled to find its bearings early on and paid the price in Saturday's district final at Lincoln Lutheran.
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central struck for two goals in the first 15 minutes and built a 5-0 lead through the first 40 minutes on its way to a 6-0 win.
For the Lady Vikes, its a fifth straight loss in the postseason one win from state. Two of the previous four played in the state championship.
Lakeview coach Mike Zimmerman isn't sure if Lutheran has the chops to make it three out of five. After all, the Warriors are on the same side of the state bracket as No. 2 Skutt.
But what was certain Saturday was that the Warriors took advantage of some apprehension on the part of the Lady Vikes.
"We looked like deer in the headlights," Zimmerman said. "They beat us pretty hard in the first half. We had our chances. We banged two or three off the bar, and Carly Schaad had a shot on a foul that went over the top of the bar; but it wasn't pretty."
Lutheran sophomore Jamison Wahl scored three goals for the Warriors, who will play Scotus in the first round of state on Friday at 7 p.m. It was her second hat trick of the year. Sierra Springer, Shanae Bergt and Jordan Ernstmeyer joined on the stat sheet with a goal apiece.
Lutheran last made it to state in 2013. Lakeview has yet to break through and make it to Omaha. The Lady Vikes lost to eventual state champion Elkhorn South 7-0 in the district final in 2019, went down to Skutt 6-2 in 2018, lost to Scotus 4-2 in 2017 when the Shamrocks went on to play for a title and fell to Scotus 3-1 in 2016.
"It seemed like once they got that first one in, the dam broke," Zimmerman said. "We had a few girls that were not focused. They're a good team. I would compare them about evenly with Scotus."
Lakeview closed the season 9-7, came back from an 0-4 start and played for the Central Conference Tournament crown. The Lady Vikes say goodbye to five seniors but returns a roster that combined for 17 of the team's 34 goals.
"We're pretty young, and of course, our sophomores didn't get a chance to play their freshman season," Zimmerman said. "It's a young team, and that's exciting because of what they can do and what they've done. ...I think everybody thought we were going to fall back. But we didn't; we made it to substate like previous years."
