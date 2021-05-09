Warriors fire five past Lady Vikes in first half of district loss

Lakeview girls soccer struggled to find its bearings early on and paid the price in Saturday's district final at Lincoln Lutheran.

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central struck for two goals in the first 15 minutes and built a 5-0 lead through the first 40 minutes on its way to a 6-0 win.

For the Lady Vikes, its a fifth straight loss in the postseason one win from state. Two of the previous four played in the state championship.

Lakeview coach Mike Zimmerman isn't sure if Lutheran has the chops to make it three out of five. After all, the Warriors are on the same side of the state bracket as No. 2 Skutt.

But what was certain Saturday was that the Warriors took advantage of some apprehension on the part of the Lady Vikes.

"We looked like deer in the headlights," Zimmerman said. "They beat us pretty hard in the first half. We had our chances. We banged two or three off the bar, and Carly Schaad had a shot on a foul that went over the top of the bar; but it wasn't pretty."