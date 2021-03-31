Warriors lay it on Lakeview boys in first half

Schuyler created four first half goals and put the Lakeview boys in too deep a hole to recover on Tuesday in a 5-0 Vikings road loss.

The defeat dropped Lakeview to 0-5 and has the team still searching for its first goal let alone first win.

Lakeview is currently working through some bumps and bruises. Seven regular players were out nursing injuries. That plus a solid game from Schuyler's Jose Cruz were too much to overcome.

"They scored about 20 minutes into the first half and then got three within five to seven minutes of one another," Lakeview coach Joe Madden said. "As our guys got tired, we had to move people around. Schuyler capitalized on holes in our defense."

The offense created a handful of opportunities for the second match in a row but had only a few looks on net. A red card for language in the second half had the Vikings playing down a man. Though that essentially ended anymore scoring opportunities, Madden was pleased with how the team responded to that adversity.

Lakeview is back on the field Thursday at Wilderness Park against Aurora. Junior Mason Klug had 10 saves.