WATCH NOW: Lots of change on the range

A lot has changed for the Columbus High golf team since the Discoverers were last on a course in 2019.

Brady Vancura took over as head coach after being an assistant for the past few seasons, and the team itself is also full of new faces with only one returning player with extensive varsity experience - junior Brock Kuhlman.

The Discoverers will have three seniors who look to fill out three of the remaining four varsity spots. The five-man varsity squad will likely include Landon Hastreiter, Emmit McMeekin and Estherville Lincoln Central (IA) transfer Hogan Kriech. Brody Micky is aiming to earn the remaining spot on the varsity roster.

"It’s been an interesting start to the year," Vancura said. "... We finally got on the course last week and had four qualifying rounds in which are upperclassmen, all five of our juniors and seniors, are kind of pacing the way in that. It’s allowed us to see where everybody is at seeing that not having a spring season has made things a little interesting."

Kuhlman almost made state as a freshman but is setting the bar even higher as a junior. According to Vancura, Kuhlman is eyeing a state medal.