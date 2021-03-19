WATCH NOW: Lots of change on the range

A lot has changed for the Columbus High golf team since the Discoverers were last on a course in 2019.
Brady Vancura took over as head coach after being an assistant for the past few seasons, and the team itself is also full of new faces with only one returning player with extensive varsity experience - junior Brock Kuhlman.
The Discoverers will have three seniors who look to fill out three of the remaining four varsity spots. The five-man varsity squad will likely include Landon Hastreiter, Emmit McMeekin and Estherville Lincoln Central (IA) transfer Hogan Kriech. Brody Micky is aiming to earn the remaining spot on the varsity roster.
"It’s been an interesting start to the year," Vancura said. "... We finally got on the course last week and had four qualifying rounds in which are upperclassmen, all five of our juniors and seniors, are kind of pacing the way in that. It’s allowed us to see where everybody is at seeing that not having a spring season has made things a little interesting."
Kuhlman almost made state as a freshman but is setting the bar even higher as a junior. According to Vancura, Kuhlman is eyeing a state medal.
"At this point, I don’t think it’s going to state," Vancura said. "I think that’s one of those things that he’s hammered down. I think he wants to medal at state. He’s put himself in position with the work he’s done in the offseason and over the past couple years that he has a legit chance to medal this year."
Kuhlman isn't the only CHS golfer looking to earn a spot at Norfolk Country Club for the state meet. The Discoverers are looking to qualify for the first time as a team since 2012.
Traditionally, teams need to shoot about a combined 320 at districts to qualify for state. Columbus High shot a 335 during a practice round last week.
The seniors believe that if they can improve in their short game and stay focused during tournaments, they can cut that score down to 320 by districts.
Vancura added that breaking the drought would be a great experience and an ideal send off for the three seniors.
"I think it would be awesome," Vancura said. "It’s the one time all year that you get to play a two-day tournament. You have to kind of put two days back-to-back together. It creates a new challenge for players. This is a group that I think is capable of doing that. It’s going to come down to playing well at districts at the right time just like any sport. State tournament especially, there’s just a different atmosphere there.
"Most of the time, these kids only have their parents following them. You get to a state tournament and all of a sudden there’s quite a few people there. You see a final group at a state tournament with 100 people following them. Just getting a little different atmosphere than they’re used to."
One advantage that golf holds over some of the other spring sports was the ability to play during the pandemic. Many golf courses were still open, allowing the Discoverers to keep practicing.
"Last year it was one of the only things you could do with COVID - was go out and golf," Hastreiter said. "There was a lot of time to get on the course last year."
The team will open the season at 9:30 a.m. on March 25 at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln.
