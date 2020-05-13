Wayman announced as next CHS girls soccer coach

Columbus High girls soccer has a new head coach.
Zack Wayman, currently coaching and teaching at Lexington, will take over for Jenni Schutt who was in her first year of leading the program.
Wayman has been with the Minutemen/Minutemaids since 2018 as a teacher and head boys tennis coach, assistant boys basketball coach and assistant boys soccer coach.
He began his high school coaching career as an assistant at Millard West while he was finishing up his student teaching. Wayman is a Nebraska-Kearney graduate.
“We are happy to welcome coach Wayman to the CHS Athletic family,” Director of Athletics Tim Kwapnioski said in a release. “He comes to us with a wealth of soccer knowledge. He has a wonderful and positive energy that is infectious, and all of us at Columbus High School are ready for him to get started.”
In addition to his varsity coaching experience, Wayman has been involved in youth soccer for players ages 5 to 18 as a coach, trainer and organizer.
Schutt never coached a game for the Discoverers after her hiring last year then the cancellation of the season due to the pandemic. She was a teacher in Shelby who resided in York. Schutt reportedly found a new job closer to home, eliminating the 40-minute drive she would have been making to Columbus each day during soccer season.
