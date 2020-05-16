Wayman will coach with life lessons in mind

Zack Wayman has been playing soccer for as long as he can remember, and probably before that according to him.
The sport has been a focal part of his life as he transitioned to coaching after graduating in 2013.
His journey now takes him to his first head coaching position as Columbus High's girls soccer coach.
Wayman's passion for soccer emerged from the lessons it taught him. He now hopes to share these same lessons.
"I think soccer, just like many other sports, can teach you a lot of life lessons that will lead to success – hard work, determination, never giving up when a challenge is facing you, just those life skills and overcoming those with your teammates," he said.
Wayman began his high school coaching career as a volunteer assistant with Millard West while completing his student teaching. In 2018 he took a job with Lexington Public Schools and served as an assistant boys basketball coach, head boys tennis coach and assistant boys soccer coach.
Wayman’s coaching background also includes working with soccer athletes between the ages of 5 and 18 in which he has provided individual training, head coaching, and the organization and oversight of seasonal training camps.
“We are happy to welcome coach Wayman to the CHS Athletic family,” said Tim Kwapnioski, Director of Athletics and Activities in a press release earlier this week. “He comes to us with a wealth of soccer knowledge. He has a wonderful and positive energy that is infectious and all of us at Columbus High School are ready for him to get started.”
In his varsity days at Kearney High, Wayman played on two teams that made it to state including a run to the semifinals.
Lexington head coach Jess McHargue formed a relationship with Wayman back when he was a volunteer assistant coach at Kearney.
When he had the chance to coach alongside him years later, it was an easy decision.
"I knew he was a hard worker," McHargue said. "I knew he was going to be dedicated. I think the thing he really brings to a program is his mentality of being all in.
"Transitioning to playing for Kearney High to going to what could maybe be a rival in Lexington, he bought right into the program. He was for the kids. He made it his own in the two years we had him. I was really grateful for that."
Relationships like the one he formed with McHargue are one of the primary reasons he stuck with soccer. Wayman is looking to build and nurture similar relationships in and around Columbus.
"You become super close to them and develop those great relationships," Wayman said. "That’s what I really loved about it - the collective fight that you get with each other to try to achieve your goals. The moment when you’re playing altogether and you’re sacrificing your body, your energy, your teammates, that whole mindset of just doing it for your team, I just love it so much."
When looking for a chance to further his career, Columbus' rich and historic soccer community stuck out right away.
Wayman remembers watching the CHS girls team when playing for Kearney. Even then he was impressed with the energy the Discoverer's brought.
"Those teams were always solid, fast, physical teams, very technically skilled teams," he said. "I knew that was the case because of their solid club program. I’m really excited to join that and see if I can enhance that as much as I can."
With everything going on, Wayman has been unable to meet his team but hopes to reach out in the coming weeks.
Being a head coach at a major program has been a dream ever since he transition from the field to the sideline.
"I’m very excited to start this," he said. "Ever since I started coaching in college, it’s been a dream of mine to take over a soccer program of my own at the high school level. Columbus gave me this great opportunity to take over the program and lead it.
"I’m really looking forward to being here for a while and to build something that isn’t just successful for one or two years, but for many years to come. It’s going to take a lot of hard work and isn’t going to happen overnight. We’re definitely going to try to deliver results as quickly as we can."
