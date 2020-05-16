Wayman will coach with life lessons in mind

Relationships like the one he formed with McHargue are one of the primary reasons he stuck with soccer. Wayman is looking to build and nurture similar relationships in and around Columbus.

"You become super close to them and develop those great relationships," Wayman said. "That’s what I really loved about it - the collective fight that you get with each other to try to achieve your goals. The moment when you’re playing altogether and you’re sacrificing your body, your energy, your teammates, that whole mindset of just doing it for your team, I just love it so much."

When looking for a chance to further his career, Columbus' rich and historic soccer community stuck out right away.

Wayman remembers watching the CHS girls team when playing for Kearney. Even then he was impressed with the energy the Discoverer's brought.

"Those teams were always solid, fast, physical teams, very technically skilled teams," he said. "I knew that was the case because of their solid club program. I’m really excited to join that and see if I can enhance that as much as I can."