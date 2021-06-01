'We hit on every kid': Frenzen pleased to have prepared well for North team

Perhaps most intriguing of all has been the defense. As much speed and skill as the North Team has offensively, yards and points have been few and far between in practice.

"It hasn't been fun going against them," Frenzen said.

He described his defensive corps as big upfront with linebackers that attack and a defensive backfield that makes plays on the ball and comes up to stop the run. If he started to name off who has stood out on that side of the ball, Frenzen said he'd end up naming everyone."

Just about 72 hours into the week with three more days of prep, Frenzen said his group is probably ahead of schedule. However, that doesn't mean he and the staff will be adding more to the offense, defense and special teams. At this point, it's about executing.

"It's been a jam-packed three days, and, as much as these guys are great athletes and at the top levels of fitness, there's a lot they're being asked to do," Frenzen said. "What we've got in is what we're going to go with. We're going to try and perfect what we want to do and not add too many wrinkles."

