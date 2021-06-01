'We hit on every kid': Frenzen pleased to have prepared well for North team

Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen and his Shrine Bowl North Team coaching staff have been in at least weekly communication since late last football season. In the months leading up to this Saturday's game at Cope Stadium in Kearney, Frenzen and five other members of the staff have thought, rethought, considered and reconsidered every position on the field among a roster 45 players.
Although it's only Wednesday, counting Sunday's arrival and the last two days, the North Team has already had six practices. Add in meetings, team events and other obligations, three days have felt more like three weeks.
The good news is that all the work by Frenzen, Lakeview assistant Jeff Bargen, Bellevue West assistant Wade McVey, Gretna head coach Mike Kayl, Scottsbluff head coach Judson Hall and Wayne head coach Russ Plager has paid off.
Frenzen said Tuesday by phone from Kearney that the ideas the staff had about starters and positions have played out perfectly in practice. He and his fellow coaches couldn't be happier to have their scouting methods confirmed once pads and helmets entered the equation.
"It's exactly what we expected for the skill set of these guys," he said. "Where we thought everybody belonged has been what we've seen in the last three days. We didn't miss on anyone."
Frenzen and the coaches rolled into tow Sunday at 10 a.m. The players checked in at noon. After moving in and a few meetings, the two sides held practices that night. There were three-a-days on Monday. Tuesday through Friday includes two-a-days and team activities in the evening.
Columbus High's Trey Kobza, Lakeview's Austen Smith, Aquinas Catholic's Kyle Napier, Cross County's Christian Rystrom and Osceola's Kyle Sterup make up the area players in the game. Kobza, Smith and Napier are on Frenzen's team. Rystrom and Sterup are on the South squad coached by Platteview head coach Mark McLauglin.
"It all starts upfront on the offensive line," Frenzen said about who or what has stood out about his talented group. "The kid from Roncalli (Nolan Gorczyca) is a top-tier kid. He's going to be special at the next level."
Gorczyca is listed at 6-feet-6 inches and 290 pounds. He and North Team teammate Wyatt Marr of Lincoln Lutheran (6-6, 260) are tied at that height as the two tallest players on either roster. The North team features 11 guys taller than 6-2. South has 13 in that range.
North also has 12 players 250 pounds or heavier while the South has just five that check in at 250 or more. That's not always an indicator of success - the smaller team won last year - but for a coach that played O-line in college, looking at his available options for the first time together on the same field had Frenzen almost salivating.
What that group can do with an already talented backfield should provide some fireworks on Saturday night.
"It's a backfield of good, solid football players," Frenzen said. "They're not as well-known as some of their teammates, but people will appreciate how they play the game."
Perhaps most intriguing of all has been the defense. As much speed and skill as the North Team has offensively, yards and points have been few and far between in practice.
"It hasn't been fun going against them," Frenzen said.
He described his defensive corps as big upfront with linebackers that attack and a defensive backfield that makes plays on the ball and comes up to stop the run. If he started to name off who has stood out on that side of the ball, Frenzen said he'd end up naming everyone."
Just about 72 hours into the week with three more days of prep, Frenzen said his group is probably ahead of schedule. However, that doesn't mean he and the staff will be adding more to the offense, defense and special teams. At this point, it's about executing.
"It's been a jam-packed three days, and, as much as these guys are great athletes and at the top levels of fitness, there's a lot they're being asked to do," Frenzen said. "What we've got in is what we're going to go with. We're going to try and perfect what we want to do and not add too many wrinkles."
Players meet those who benefit from Shriners Hospitals
On Tuesday, the Shrine Bowl was happy to welcome back the "Beyond the Field" experience that was canceled last year due to the pandemic. "Beyond the Field" brings in children from Shriners Hospitals to give presentations about the fight they've been through to live each day and, in some cases, just to survive.
Four youngsters gave presentations Tuesday while 10-12 others were on hand to play games with the group and spend time together. Everyone went to a nearby park for a cookout and activities afterward.
The South Team beat the North Team in the head-to-head competition in which players had to perform activities with the use of prosthetics. But in the individual head-to-head, North Team representative Isaac Montgomery, a 6-2, 225-pound defensive lineman from Lincoln High, got the better of South Team rep Cole Payton, the 6-3, 215-pound state championship quarterback from Omaha Westside.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.