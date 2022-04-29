Weather turns CHS finale into tune-up

Three teams looking to build momentum could only do so much on Thursday when lightning then a storm front rolled into the area, halting contests before the midway point.

Neither Columbus High boys soccer, Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer nor CHS baseball had advanced far enough into Thursday's action to make it official. Instead, CHS left a scoreless tie with Lincoln Northeast, Scotus walked away from a 2-1 lead on Elkhorn North and Columbus baseball saw a 5-2 deficit to Elkhorn South washed away.

The Shamrocks were hoping a win over the Wolves could propel them into the top three of the Class B points standings and set up a favorable path should SCC earn a trip to state. Instead, Scotus now faces the winner of Schuyler and South Sioux City on Monday and, with a victory, would get the winner of Lakeview and Lutheran High Northeast the next day.

None of the other teams in the subdistrict have a winning record and will hurt Scotus' points average. Regardless, the 'Rocks are set for the district final round regardless of the results and will likely host on May 7.

Scotus plays Monday at 6 p.m. The winners face off for the subdistrict title Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Scotus boys face Seward on Monday at 4 p.m. Lakeview and Schuyler meet at the same time on the other side of the bracket. The winners play Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Columbus baseball was also set for game Friday at home against Lincoln Pius X but will now have to wait until a Monday doubleheader at Grand Island. The Discoverers close the regular season Tuesday at Pawnee Park against Omaha North at 4:30 p.m.

Columbus High boys soccer might have normally appreciated a day off on Thursday but left Kearney two days earlier with a 2-0 overtime loss to the Bearcats that made it 10 losses in the last 11 to Kearney.

Columbus plays Omaha Burke on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in the district semifinal. Burke beat CHS on April 22 2-1.

The Columbus girls play afterward at 1 p.m. against Omaha Central. Both games are at the CHS turf field on the high school campus.

"It was kind of a glorified practice, and we kind of needed that. Most of the key personnel were going to play 20 minutes a half is what I was planning on - it helped," coach John Arlt said about Thursday's match. "We were disappointed that we lost (Tuesday) but we got better that night. We played really, really well. They present challenges that a lot of other teams don't."

Challenges included Kearney's ability to create chances on set pieces and throw-ins. The Bearcats, Arlt said, have several set plays on free kicks and have a player that can two-hand toss the ball into the box from 40 or more yards out.

Columbus High stopped each chance Kearney created for the first 80 minutes but then gave up a goal on a 30-yard shot in the second 10 minutes of the extra period. Forced to push up the field and try for the equalizer, CHS allowed another on a counter attack with under 10 seconds remaining.

Two weeks against Burke in the first match of the Millard South tournament, CHS led Burke 1-0 at halftime then gave up a wind-aided goal and a penalty kick rebound in the second half.

The other side of the district bracket includes Lincoln Southwest and Bellevue West. The girls bracket has Lincoln East hosting Lincoln Northeast.

Both the Columbus boys and girls, with wins, would likely face Southwest and East. Both own victories over the Discoverers from earlier this year.

"Like somebody told me, it's a revenge tour for us," Arlt said. "Tomorrow, it's all on us. If we're capable of playing, I really believe we'll win the game. Weather can play a factor, but I think, from what I saw the first time, and since then, we've been playing really, really well."

