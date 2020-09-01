 Skip to main content
Week 2 Prep Football Ratings
Week 2 Prep Football Ratings

  • Updated
Cross County 8.21

Carter Seim leaps over a tackler as teammates Lincoln Kelly (55) and Haiden Hild (11) lead block Aug. 21 in Blue Hill. Seim and Cross County took over the top spot in Class D-1.

 TRAVIS LANE COURTESY FILE PHOTO

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | This week

1. Bellevue West (0-0) | 1 | Bellevue East

2. Omaha Westside (1-0) | 2 | at Kearney

3. Millard South (1-0) | 3 | at Elkhorn South

4. Elkhorn South (1-0) | 5 | Millard South

5. Millard West (0-1) | 4 | Millard North

6. Lincoln Southeast (1-0) | 6 | Lincoln Southwest

7. Creighton Prep (0-1) | 7 | at Papillion-La Vista

8. Grand Island (0-0) | 8 | Lincoln Pius X

9. Millard North (0-1) | 9 | Millard West

10. Kearney (0-1) | 10 | Omaha Westside

Contenders: Gretna, Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln East, North Platte.

Comments: The only change involves Elkhorn South and Millard West flipping spots after Elkhorn South edged the Wildcats on a game-winning field goal in the final seconds. Westside made its case for the top spot with an impressive 42-0 win over Creighton Prep, but defending champion Bellevue West has yet to take the field to begin its title defense. With a schedule that includes four ranked opponents (Millard South, Millard West, Creighton Prep and Kearney) in the first six games, the Thunderbirds will be putting the No. 1 ranking to the test in the coming weeks.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | This week

1. Omaha Skutt (1-0) | 1 | at Waverly

2. Waverly (1-0) | 2 | Omaha Skutt

3. Norris (1-0) | 3 | Elkhorn North

4. Hastings (2-0) | 4 | at Scottsbluff

5. Bennington (1-0) | 8 | Aurora

6. Elkhorn (0-1) | 5 | at Omaha Roncalli

7. McCook (0-1) | 6 | Crete

8. Scottsbluff (0-1) | 7 | Hastings

9. Aurora (0-1) | 9 | at Bennington

10. Northwest (0-1) | 10 | at Gering

Contenders: Ralston, York, Seward, Beatrice, Omaha Roncalli, Omaha Gross.

Comments: While the top 10, Class B vs. Class B results in Week 1 went according to form, Bennington still gets a bump for an impressive 23-point road win at Northwest. Scottsbluff and Aurora both lost to Class A opponents -- Columbus and North Platte, respectively — and are not affected by the setbacks. Skutt puts its 27-game winning streak on the line Friday night at second-ranked Waverly, whose only two losses last season came to the two-time defending state champions.

Class C-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | This week

1. Wahoo (1-0) | 1 | Adams Central

2. Pierce (1-0) | 5 | at Columbus Lakeview

3. Wayne (1-0) | 2 | at West Point-Beemer

4. Kearney Catholic (1-0) | 4 | Gothenburg

5. Adams Central (1-0) | 7 | at Wahoo

6. St. Paul (0-1) | 3 | at Broken Bow

7. Ashland-Greenwood (1-0) | 6 | at Milford

8. North Bend Central (1-0) | 8 | at Arlington

9. West Point-Beemer (1-0) | 10 | Wayne

10. Columbus Lakeview (1-0) | - | Pierce

Contenders: Cozad, Columbus Scotus, Battle Creek, Auburn, Mitchell, Nebraska City.

Comments: Pierce jumps three spots for its win over St. Paul and Adams Central is rewarded for a 35-point win over Holdrege. Columbus Lakeview replaces its crosstown rival Columbus Scotus in the top 10 after Lakeview shut out Boys Town 62-0 in its opener and Scotus fell 40-0 at No. 1 Wahoo. Cozad is a strong contender after a 35-7 win at Gothenburg.

Class C-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | This week

1. Oakland-Craig (1-0) | 1 | BRLD

2. Aquinas (1-0) | 2 | at Centennial

3. Ord (1-0) | 3 | at Central City

4. Sutton (1-0) | 4 | Wilber-Clatonia

5. Centennial (1-0) | 5 | Aquinas

6. Norfolk Catholic (1-0) | 7 | at Bishop Neumann

7. Archbishop Bergan (1-0) | - | GICC

8. Wilber-Clatonia (1-0) |9 | at Sutton

9. Lincoln Lutheran (1-0) | 10 | Lincoln Christian

10. Bishop Neumann (0-1) | 8 | Norfolk Catholic

Contenders: Yutan, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Bridgeport, Grand Island Central Catholic, BRLD, North Platte St. Pat’s.

Comments: Bergan vaults into the ratings after an impressive 28-point win at previous No. 6 Yutan. Neumann slips two spots after its loss to Aquinas. There could be plenty of change in next week’s top 10 with three games involving top 10 teams — Aquinas at Centennial, Wilber-Clatonia at Sutton and Norfolk Catholic at Bishop Neumann.

Class D-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | This week 

1. Cross County (2-0) | 2 | Thayer Central

2. Burwell (1-0) | 3 | at Ainsworth

3. Dundy Co.-Stratton (0-0) | 4 | Bertrand

4. Howells-Dodge (1-0) | 5 | Shelby-Rising City

5. Clarkson/Leigh (0-1) | 1 | at Elmwood-Murdock

6. Tri County (1-0) | 6 | at Weeping Water

7. Cambridge (1-0) | 7 | at Amherst

8. Neligh-Oakdale (1-0) | 8 | Plainview

9. Wakefield (1-0) | 10 | at Wisner-Pilger

10. North Central (1-0) | - | Elkhorn Valley

Contenders: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Elm Creek, Arcadia-Loup City, Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water, Elkhorn Valley, Thayer Central, Hartington-Newcastle, Lutheran High Northeast.

Comments: Cross County’s convincing win at previous No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh moves the Cougars into the top spot. Arcadia/Loup City’s narrow loss to Elm Creek knocks the Rebels out of the top 10, allowing North Central to enter.

Class D-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | This week

1. Falls City SH (1-0) | 1 | Nebraska Lutheran 

2. BDS (1-0) | 2 | at Johnson-Brock

3. Osceola (1-0) | 3 | at Wausa

4. Humphrey SF (1-0) | 4 | Emerson Hubbard

5. Central Valley (1-0) | 5 | at Palmer

6. Kenesaw (1-0) | 6 | at Loomis

7. Bloomfield (1-0) | 7 | at Wynot

8. Pleasanton (1-0) | 8 | at Axtell

9. Sandhills/Thedford (1-0) | 9 | at Morrill

10. Johnson-Brock (1-0) | - | BDS

Contenders: Mullen, Creighton, Allen, St. Mary’s, CWC, Lawrence-Nelson, Riverside.

Comments: Everything went according to form on opening weekend, including No. 9 Sandhills/Thedford’s 44-0 win over last week’s No. 10 Mullen. That result brings Johnson-Brock into the top 10 just in time for a showdown with No. 2 BDS on Friday.

Class D-6

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | This week

1. McCool Junction (1-0) | 1 | at Harvard

2. Creek Valley (1-0) | 2 | at Paxton

3. Spalding Academy (1-0) | 6 | Silver Lake

4. Cody-Kilgore (1-0) | 3 | Arthur County

5. Harvard (0-1) | 3 | McCool Junction

6. Arthur County (1-0) | 5 | at Cody-Kilgore

7. Red Cloud (1-0) | 7 | Lewiston

8. Sterling (1-0) | 9 | Elba

9. Heartland Lutheran (1-0) | 10 | Santee

10. Parkview Christian (1-0) | - | Bye

Contenders: Southwest, Wilcox-Hildreth, Dorchester, Silver Lake.

Comments: Spalding Academy’s win over defending state champion Harvard and Southwest’s victory against previous No. 8 Wilcox-Hildreth explain most of this week’s changes. There will be a rematch of last year’s state title game when McCool Junction plays at Harvard on Friday night.

