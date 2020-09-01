Week 2 Prep Football Ratings

Class A
School (Rec.) | Pvs. | This week
1. Bellevue West (0-0) | 1 | Bellevue East
2. Omaha Westside (1-0) | 2 | at Kearney
3. Millard South (1-0) | 3 | at Elkhorn South
4. Elkhorn South (1-0) | 5 | Millard South
5. Millard West (0-1) | 4 | Millard North
6. Lincoln Southeast (1-0) | 6 | Lincoln Southwest
7. Creighton Prep (0-1) | 7 | at Papillion-La Vista
8. Grand Island (0-0) | 8 | Lincoln Pius X
9. Millard North (0-1) | 9 | Millard West
10. Kearney (0-1) | 10 | Omaha Westside
Contenders: Gretna, Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln East, North Platte.
Comments: The only change involves Elkhorn South and Millard West flipping spots after Elkhorn South edged the Wildcats on a game-winning field goal in the final seconds. Westside made its case for the top spot with an impressive 42-0 win over Creighton Prep, but defending champion Bellevue West has yet to take the field to begin its title defense. With a schedule that includes four ranked opponents (Millard South, Millard West, Creighton Prep and Kearney) in the first six games, the Thunderbirds will be putting the No. 1 ranking to the test in the coming weeks.
Class B
School (Rec.) | Pvs. | This week
1. Omaha Skutt (1-0) | 1 | at Waverly
2. Waverly (1-0) | 2 | Omaha Skutt
3. Norris (1-0) | 3 | Elkhorn North
4. Hastings (2-0) | 4 | at Scottsbluff
5. Bennington (1-0) | 8 | Aurora
6. Elkhorn (0-1) | 5 | at Omaha Roncalli
7. McCook (0-1) | 6 | Crete
8. Scottsbluff (0-1) | 7 | Hastings
9. Aurora (0-1) | 9 | at Bennington
10. Northwest (0-1) | 10 | at Gering
Contenders: Ralston, York, Seward, Beatrice, Omaha Roncalli, Omaha Gross.
Comments: While the top 10, Class B vs. Class B results in Week 1 went according to form, Bennington still gets a bump for an impressive 23-point road win at Northwest. Scottsbluff and Aurora both lost to Class A opponents -- Columbus and North Platte, respectively — and are not affected by the setbacks. Skutt puts its 27-game winning streak on the line Friday night at second-ranked Waverly, whose only two losses last season came to the two-time defending state champions.
Class C-1
School (Rec.) | Pvs. | This week
1. Wahoo (1-0) | 1 | Adams Central
2. Pierce (1-0) | 5 | at Columbus Lakeview
3. Wayne (1-0) | 2 | at West Point-Beemer
4. Kearney Catholic (1-0) | 4 | Gothenburg
5. Adams Central (1-0) | 7 | at Wahoo
6. St. Paul (0-1) | 3 | at Broken Bow
7. Ashland-Greenwood (1-0) | 6 | at Milford
8. North Bend Central (1-0) | 8 | at Arlington
9. West Point-Beemer (1-0) | 10 | Wayne
10. Columbus Lakeview (1-0) | - | Pierce
Contenders: Cozad, Columbus Scotus, Battle Creek, Auburn, Mitchell, Nebraska City.
Comments: Pierce jumps three spots for its win over St. Paul and Adams Central is rewarded for a 35-point win over Holdrege. Columbus Lakeview replaces its crosstown rival Columbus Scotus in the top 10 after Lakeview shut out Boys Town 62-0 in its opener and Scotus fell 40-0 at No. 1 Wahoo. Cozad is a strong contender after a 35-7 win at Gothenburg.
Class C-2
School (Rec.) | Pvs. | This week
1. Oakland-Craig (1-0) | 1 | BRLD
2. Aquinas (1-0) | 2 | at Centennial
3. Ord (1-0) | 3 | at Central City
4. Sutton (1-0) | 4 | Wilber-Clatonia
5. Centennial (1-0) | 5 | Aquinas
6. Norfolk Catholic (1-0) | 7 | at Bishop Neumann
7. Archbishop Bergan (1-0) | - | GICC
8. Wilber-Clatonia (1-0) |9 | at Sutton
9. Lincoln Lutheran (1-0) | 10 | Lincoln Christian
10. Bishop Neumann (0-1) | 8 | Norfolk Catholic
Contenders: Yutan, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Bridgeport, Grand Island Central Catholic, BRLD, North Platte St. Pat’s.
Comments: Bergan vaults into the ratings after an impressive 28-point win at previous No. 6 Yutan. Neumann slips two spots after its loss to Aquinas. There could be plenty of change in next week’s top 10 with three games involving top 10 teams — Aquinas at Centennial, Wilber-Clatonia at Sutton and Norfolk Catholic at Bishop Neumann.
Class D-1
School (Rec.) | Pvs. | This week
1. Cross County (2-0) | 2 | Thayer Central
2. Burwell (1-0) | 3 | at Ainsworth
3. Dundy Co.-Stratton (0-0) | 4 | Bertrand
4. Howells-Dodge (1-0) | 5 | Shelby-Rising City
5. Clarkson/Leigh (0-1) | 1 | at Elmwood-Murdock
6. Tri County (1-0) | 6 | at Weeping Water
7. Cambridge (1-0) | 7 | at Amherst
8. Neligh-Oakdale (1-0) | 8 | Plainview
9. Wakefield (1-0) | 10 | at Wisner-Pilger
10. North Central (1-0) | - | Elkhorn Valley
Contenders: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Elm Creek, Arcadia-Loup City, Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water, Elkhorn Valley, Thayer Central, Hartington-Newcastle, Lutheran High Northeast.
Comments: Cross County’s convincing win at previous No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh moves the Cougars into the top spot. Arcadia/Loup City’s narrow loss to Elm Creek knocks the Rebels out of the top 10, allowing North Central to enter.
Class D-2
School (Rec.) | Pvs. | This week
1. Falls City SH (1-0) | 1 | Nebraska Lutheran
2. BDS (1-0) | 2 | at Johnson-Brock
3. Osceola (1-0) | 3 | at Wausa
4. Humphrey SF (1-0) | 4 | Emerson Hubbard
5. Central Valley (1-0) | 5 | at Palmer
6. Kenesaw (1-0) | 6 | at Loomis
7. Bloomfield (1-0) | 7 | at Wynot
8. Pleasanton (1-0) | 8 | at Axtell
9. Sandhills/Thedford (1-0) | 9 | at Morrill
10. Johnson-Brock (1-0) | - | BDS
Contenders: Mullen, Creighton, Allen, St. Mary’s, CWC, Lawrence-Nelson, Riverside.
Comments: Everything went according to form on opening weekend, including No. 9 Sandhills/Thedford’s 44-0 win over last week’s No. 10 Mullen. That result brings Johnson-Brock into the top 10 just in time for a showdown with No. 2 BDS on Friday.
Class D-6
School (Rec.) | Pvs. | This week
1. McCool Junction (1-0) | 1 | at Harvard
2. Creek Valley (1-0) | 2 | at Paxton
3. Spalding Academy (1-0) | 6 | Silver Lake
4. Cody-Kilgore (1-0) | 3 | Arthur County
5. Harvard (0-1) | 3 | McCool Junction
6. Arthur County (1-0) | 5 | at Cody-Kilgore
7. Red Cloud (1-0) | 7 | Lewiston
8. Sterling (1-0) | 9 | Elba
9. Heartland Lutheran (1-0) | 10 | Santee
10. Parkview Christian (1-0) | - | Bye
Contenders: Southwest, Wilcox-Hildreth, Dorchester, Silver Lake.
Comments: Spalding Academy’s win over defending state champion Harvard and Southwest’s victory against previous No. 8 Wilcox-Hildreth explain most of this week’s changes. There will be a rematch of last year’s state title game when McCool Junction plays at Harvard on Friday night.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!