Week 7 Prep Football Ratings

Class A
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Bellevue West (3-0) | 1 | Millard West
2. Omaha Westside (6-0) | 2 | at Norfolk
3. Millard South (4-1) | 3 | Fremont
4. Elkhorn South (5-1) | 4 | at Gretna
5. Lincoln Southeast (6-0) | 5 | at Bellevue East
6. Creighton Prep (3-2) | 6 | L. Northeast
7. Gretna (6-0)| 8 | Elkhorn South
8. Lincoln East (4-2) | 10 | North Platte
9. Millard West (1-4) | 7 | at Bellevue West
10. Millard North (1-4) | 9 | Grand Island
Contenders: Kearney, North Platte, Fremont, Grand Island, Papillion-La Vista.
Comments: Lincoln East overcoming a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit at Millard West and Gretna posting a come-from-behind win at B No. 2 Omaha Skutt explains this week’s changes. North Platte (4-1), which lost at home Friday to Creighton Prep, gets another chance to crack the top 10 with a game against Lincoln East on Friday. Fremont (5-1) has an opportunity to crack the top 10 this week with a road game at Millard South.
Class B
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Hastings (6-0) | 1 | Aurora
2. Omaha Skutt (4-2) | 2 | Ralston
3. Bennington (5-1) | 3 | Elkhorn
4. Norris (5-1) | 4 | Crete
5. Elkhorn (5-1) | 5 | at Bennington
6. Waverly (4-2) | 6 | Plattsmouth
7. Plattsmouth (5-1) | 8 | at Waverly
8. Aurora (4-2) | 9 | at Hastings
9. McCook (3-2) | 7 | at Gering
10. Scottsbluff (3-3) | 10 | Lexington
Contenders: Northwest, Ralston, Blair.
Comments: Skutt is not affected by a narrow loss to A No. 7 Gretna. Aurora’s victory over McCook shook up the bottom of the top 10. Six of the top 10 battle each other this week — No. 8 Aurora at No. 1 Hastings, No. 5 Elkhorn at No. 3 Bennington and No. 7 Plattsmouth at No. 6 Waverly.
Class C-1
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Adams Central (6-0) | 1 | at Kearney Cath.
2. Pierce (5-0) | 2 | West Point-Beemer
3. Wahoo (4-1) | 3 | Ashland-Greenwood
4. St. Paul (5-1) | 4 | Central City
5. Ashland-Greenwood (6-0) | 5 | at Wahoo
6. Kearney Catholic (4-1) | 7 | Adams Central
7. Cozad (5-1) | 8 | at Minden
8. Auburn (5-1) | - | Nebraska City
9. Lincoln Christian (5-1) | - | Fairbury
10. Wayne (4-2) | 6 | Boone Central
Contenders: Logan View/SS, Battle Creek, Mitchell, Gothenburg, North Bend Central, Columbus Scotus, West Point-Beemer, Raymond Central.
Comments: Wayne tumbles after losing to C-2 No. 9 Norfolk Catholic. North Bend Central and Mitchell are out after falling to Columbus Scotus and Gothenburg, respectively, allowing Auburn and Lincoln Christian to enter. Wahoo’s game at Louisville on Friday was a late cancellation because of a COVID-19 issue.
Class C-2
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Oakland-Craig (6-0) | 1 | Hartington CC
2. Ord (6-0) |2 | Twin River
3. Archbishop Bergan (6-0) | 3 | Tekamah-Herman
4. Aquinas (4-2) | 2 | at David City
5. Hartington CC (6-0) | 8 | at Oakland-Craig
6. Yutan (4-1) | 9 | at Syracuse
7. Wilber-Clatonia (3-1) | 5 | at Centennial
8. Sutton (4-1) | 6 | at Superior
9. Norfolk Catholic (3-2) | - | at BRLD
10. Grand Island CC (3-3) | 10 | Hastings SC
Contenders: Bishop Neumann, Centennial, Crofton, North Platte St. Pat’s, Crofton, Bridgeport.
Comments: Centennial’s victory over Bishop Neumann and Yutan’s triumph over Wilber-Clatonia shake up the bottom half of the top 10. Aquinas is not penalized for a loss to Archbishop Bergan. With wins over ratings contenders Centennial and North Platte St. Pat’s, GICC stays in despite a 53-point loss to Ord. Sutton had its rivalry game against Sandy Creek canceled because of COVID-19 problems on Sandy Creek’s end.
Class D-1
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Cross County (6-0) | 1 | at East Butler
2. Burwell (6-0) | 2 | at Anselmo-Merna
3. Dundy Co.-Stratton (5-0) | 3 | at Southern Valley
4. Tri County (6-0) | 4 | at Freeman
5. Wakefield (5-0) | 6 | at Laurel-C-C
6. Neligh-Oakdale (5-1) | 7 | West Holt
7. Stanton (4-1) | 8 | at Madison
8. Laurel-C-C (5-1) | 10 | Wakefield
9. Lutheran Northeast (5-1) | - | at Plainview
10. Thayer Central (5-1) | - | Southern
Contenders: Weeping Water, Nebraska Christian, Howells-Dodge, Elm Creek, Amherst, Humphry/LHF, Guardian Angels CC, Lourdes CC, Clarkson/Leigh.
Comments: Howells-Dodge exits for its loss to Stanton and Nebraska Christian moves to contender status as well after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of its game against East Butler.
Class D-2
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. BDS (6-0) | 1 | Giltner
2. Osceola (5-0) | 2 | Lawrence-Nelson
3. Falls City SH (5-1) | 3 | at Omah Christian
4. Humphrey SF (6-0) | 4 | CWC
5. Central Valley (5-0) | 5 | Bye
6. Kenesaw (4-1) | 6 | at Blue Hill
7. Pleasanton (6-0) | 7 | at Twin Loup
8. Sandhills/Thedford (6-0) | 8 | Sandhills Valley
9. St. Mary’s (6-0) | 10 | Bloomfield
10. Medicine Valley (6-0) | - | Loomis
Contenders: Creighton, Allen, Osmond, Leyton, Wynot, Loomis.
Comments: Kenesaw retains its spot despite a loss to No. 1 BDS. St. Mary’s win over Creighton in a matchup of last week’s No. 9 and 10 teams opens a spot for undefeated Medicine Valley to enter. Central Valley, which has a bye this week, is down to a six-game regular season after CWC pulled out of its game Friday against the Cougars because of COVID-19.
Class D-6
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. McCool Junction (5-0) | 1 | Meridian
2. Red Cloud (5-0) | 2 | Bye
3. Potter-Dix (5-0) | 3 | at Hays Springs
4. Arthur County (5-1) | 4 | at Creek Valley
5. Sterling (5-0) | 5 | at Pawnee City
6. Sumner-E-M (4-1) | 6 | Wauneta-Palisade
7. Spalding Academy (4-1) | 7 | at Santee
8. Stuart (4-0) | 8 | at St. Edward
9. Paxton (3-2) | - | at Southwest
10. Creek Valley (4-1) | - | at Southwest
Contenders: Harvard, Southwest, Cody-Kilgore, Parkview Christian, Franklin.
Comments: Previous No. 10 Franklin has missed the last two weeks because of COVID-19 and its home game against Red Cloud on Friday is cancelled as of now. Once the Flyers get back on the field, a return to the top 10 will be considered. Dorchester is out after taking a 62-point pounding from No. 5 Sterling.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!