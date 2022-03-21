Weekend split leaves Scotus girls seeking answers in the midfield

Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer won its opening match of the season 4-0 over Lakeview Saturday and lost later that afternoon against Columbus High 2-1 in overtime.

Both provided positives and negatives to build upon and address, but the most meaningful development was in the Scotus midfield. Whether against Lakeview or CHS, Scotus struggled to connect passes and maintain possession.

That wasn't as much of a factor against Lakeview when freshman Emma Brezenski made her much-anticipated debut and found enough holes to carry the action. But when she and older sister Libbie were on the field for the first time together in the loss to Columbus High, inexperience was obvious in the middle of the field.

It was concerning enough that coach Kristie Brezenski couldn't help but walk away troubled despite going 1-1.

"We couldn't control anything from the middle," Brezenski said. "We were just so slow and it took too many touches. We got a wakeup call today."

Emma was without Libbie in the season opener against Lakeview after the elder Brezenski had two yellow cards last year at the state tournament. Although the second was a questionable call, two yellows that equal a red means sitting out the next match. Thus, she was sidelined as younger sister Emma and a roster that includes several freshman took the field at Wilderness Park.

Emma then went out and scored twice and assisted on another for five points in her varsity debut. Scotus had two goals in the first half and two in the second for a 4-0 win that made it three straight shutouts over the Lady Vikes.

Newcomers to the team, Izzie Kadavy and Lacie Hartman of Aquinas Catholic, made a big impression with goals. Freshman Larkyn Mahoney also had an assist.

The back line, led by senior Kate Maguire, only allowed one shot on goal and keeper Faith Weber was up to the task. Still, there were signs of potential problems.

Brezenski created much of her own space, Scotus only connected two or three passes in a row and possession was in the Shamrocks' favor, but only slightly.

All of that was even more pronounced against Columbus High when Abby Haynes gave CHS a 1-0 lead just about five minutes into the game. Emma answered just about 20 minutes later, but it took a great individual play - creating a breakaway for herself and a goal.

Scotus had just four shots on goal the rest of the way in regulation and overtime and failed to mark CHS senior Addi Kudron during an overtime throw-in. Sophomore Carly Gadeke made the Shamrocks play when her flip pass found Kudron and she headed it into goal at 88 minutes.

"We've got a lot of work to do," coach Brezenski said. "There's times we win the ball but there were other times we hesitated, we weren't aggressive."

Scotus will try and take a step toward finding offensive answers when it gets a rematch with Lakeview on Tuesday at Central Community College-Columbus. The girls play at 4 p.m. while the boys follow at 5:30.

"We've got to be able to move the ball, finish and score, and we're not finishing when we do manage to create opportunities," coach Brezenski said. "We've got to clean up our touches."

