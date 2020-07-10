You are the owner of this article.
Weekend Sports on Deck
Weekend Sports on Deck

EvanTessendorf.jpg

Evan Tessendorf slides in safely to third in Thursday's Bank of the Valley home win at Pawnee Park.

 NATE TENOPIR THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

Saturday

USSSA U18 State Tournament

Bradshaw Park

Cornerstone Seniors at Lincoln Southeast 

Lincoln 1 p.m. 

Junior Blues at Bellevue East Tournament 

SOS Juniors vs BDS 

Shelby 5 p.m.

SOS Seniors vs BDS 

Shelby 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

USSSA U18 State Tournament

Bradshaw Park

Cornerstone Seniors vs Waverly 

Pawnee Park 12:30 & 3:00 p.m.

CUFCU Junior Blues at Bellevue East Tournament 

Twin River Juniors vs Albion 

Silver Creek 3 p.m.

Twin River Seniors vs Albion

Silver Creek 5 p.m.

SOS Juniors at Beatrice 

Beatrice 1 p.m.

SOS Seniors at Beatrice 

Beatrice 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday

CUFCU Junior Blues vs. Kearney

5 & 7:30 p.m. Pawnee Park

OWA Junior Reds at Albion

5:30 p.m. Albion Sports Complex

BV Lakeview Seniors at Albion

8 p.m. Albion Sports Complex

Twin River Juniors at Wilber

4 p.m. 

Twin River Seniors at Wilber

6:30 p.m.

