Weight room attendance solid among city student athletes

Attendance and energy have both been good among student-athletes returning to the weight room for the first time this week. Columbus High doesn't begin until next week but anticipates a similar response.
June 1 was established by Gov. Pete Ricketts as the date Nebraska began to reopen. That included school weight rooms and training for baseball and softball.
Initially, the limit was 10 to a weight room. That was then changed in revised guidelines to 25. Several other rules are in place for screening, sanitizing and physical conditioning.
Thus far, local athletes have been adjusting well following the loss of the spring sports season. Though nothing has been decided for the fall, returning to the weight room provides at least some hope that football, volleyball, cross country, girls golf and boys tennis will be back on the schedule starting in August.
“They’ve really been getting after it," Lakeview Activities Director Jake Shadley said. "I was kind of concerned what kind of shape everybody would be in being away for a couple of months, but they were really getting after it and getting a good workout in."
Shadley, Scotus Central Catholic AD Merlin Lahm and CHS AD Tim Kwapnioski were in conversations several times throughout the month of May about what each other was planning at their facility to try and make it work.
At Lakeview, the boys begin at 7 each morning and go through two sessions. The girls follow in two sessions after. Those who couldn't make it to early training were assigned to the last coed session of the day.
At Scotus, where the Shamrocks have a smaller weight room, junior and senior boys lift at 6 a.m., 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The sophomores and freshmen are in on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
As of yet, the girls haven't been in the weight room, but Lahm said his coaches have found a way to put together a training regimen.
Girls basketball coach Jarrod Ridder has a group in the Dowd Activity Center, volleyball and track coach Janet Tooley has another in Memorial Hall and soccer coach Kristie Brezenski leads the third group at the school's practice filed a block to the south.
“Our girls coaches, they were really on a united front. They got together and decided that we could do a lot of things with conditioning and strength training without actually using the weights in the weight room," he said. “I’ve watched them and I know what they’re doing is really effective."
Columbus High came together Thursday for a dry run of sorts. Coaches helping out were trained in the protocol then assigned groups came in at designated times to familiarize themselves with the expectations.
Of course, with a much larger enrollment, CHS has had more factors to consider.
Kwapnioski met with his two strength and conditioning coaches, nurses and athletic trainers to formulate a plan early on when the June 1 date was announced with the limit of 10. The same day of one of those meetings, Ricketts increased the maximum to 25, and it was back to the drawing board.
"We chose to stay at 15 because of the number of racks we have in our weight room. It will allow each kid to have their own station, still be six feet apart and still have the ability to spot and help each other," Kwapnioski said.
Following those meetings and others with the other two ADs and an East Central Health District representative, CHS had a plan on paper at the end of last week. That plan included such details as which parking lot students will use, when masks are worn, the screening of athletes and coaches and other protocols.
At all three schools, athletes arrive with masks on and leave with masks on but may take them off while training. Coaches assisting and overseeing the activity are wearing masks as well. Athletes and coaches are also given temperature checks and asked the pertinent COVID-19 questions upon arrival.
"This is new for everybody. It might be a bit clunky the first week; there might be some adjustments we need to make in our plan based on the flow of it, and there may also be some lessening of requirements by the governor in coming weeks, or there could be tightening of requirements," Kwapnioski said. "We'll have to make adjustments as we go based on the information that is fresh and current at that time."
Columbus High has set up a system in which athletes will train about 30 minutes in the weight room and 30 minutes in a gym or on a field for speed and agility. There are 130-140 Discoverer girls and 150-180 Discoverer boys participating. Athletes will begin as early as 6:30 a.m. and sessions will likely extend until 6 p.m. Boys and girls will be split between morning and afternoon.
Columbus will need the support of nearly all of its coaches to make the program successful.
"Because of the number of kids we have, the number of kids that want to participate, and that large number is fantastic, but we need to make sure we have enough people to help monitor everything," Kwapnioski said. "It's a little more unique than it would normally be."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
