Weight room attendance solid among city student athletes

Of course, with a much larger enrollment, CHS has had more factors to consider.

Kwapnioski met with his two strength and conditioning coaches, nurses and athletic trainers to formulate a plan early on when the June 1 date was announced with the limit of 10. The same day of one of those meetings, Ricketts increased the maximum to 25, and it was back to the drawing board.

"We chose to stay at 15 because of the number of racks we have in our weight room. It will allow each kid to have their own station, still be six feet apart and still have the ability to spot and help each other," Kwapnioski said.

Following those meetings and others with the other two ADs and an East Central Health District representative, CHS had a plan on paper at the end of last week. That plan included such details as which parking lot students will use, when masks are worn, the screening of athletes and coaches and other protocols.

At all three schools, athletes arrive with masks on and leave with masks on but may take them off while training. Coaches assisting and overseeing the activity are wearing masks as well. Athletes and coaches are also given temperature checks and asked the pertinent COVID-19 questions upon arrival.