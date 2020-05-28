Wemhoff returns to CHS to coach Diamond Dancers

Megan Wemhoff didn't expect to return to Columbus High just four years after graduating, but when a position opened up at Centennial Elementary School it seemed like the right fit.
Wemhoff will also be returning to a familiar environment - The Diamond Dancers.
The Nebraska graduate performed with the Diamond Dancers for three years and grew up in Barb's School of Dance for a decade. This next school year, she'll be the one leading the program at CHS.
Though it's back in a familiar setting, it comes with all new emotions.
"It feels very different, especially because I’ve been going to school in CPS since I was 8 years old," she said. "So, being back as a coach and a teacher is just so different, because all of my old teachers and people who taught me and know me as their student are now going to know me as their colleague."
Wemhoff's dance career started when she moved to Columbus from Grand Island when she was 8. Before the move, Wemhoff couldn't find a dance studio that was the right fit.
Upon her arrival, she discovered Barb's School of Dance where dance would become a big part of her life for years to come.
"I think it was always a way to keep me active and I loved being on stage," she said. "I’ve always been a performer. I love being up in front of a bunch of people. That adrenaline rush has been something that I’ve really loved."
When she went to Lincoln to study elementary education and special education, Wemhoff though of returning one day, just not so soon.
When Centennial principle Andrew Luebbe reached out, the timing was just right.
"I didn’t plan to move back to Columbus," she said. "It kind of just fell into my lap ... I always planned on coming back to Columbus, I just didn’t know when it would happen."
After being hired at Centennial, her former experience with the dance club made her an obvious choice for the head coaching position.
CHS athletic director Tim Kwapnioski said CHS looks forward to having her at the helm.
"We as a school district are always looking for folks that are either teachers or participate in extracurricular activities, people that have a true love for being around kids, wanting to get to know kids, building relationship with kids, they have a passion for dance, they’re high energy," he said. "I think those are all things Megan demonstrated to us."
Though Wemhoff has yet to meet the team in full, she's already setting some big goals. The Diamond Dancers were always successful in her days, but never placed higher than third at state.
Wemhoff is hoping to get the CHS dance group over that hump and has a plan to do so. She believes that training with more technique and working out together as a team could lead to more success in competitions.
"It’s going to be really fun, especially being at the coach’s aspect," Wemhoff said. "When I was a dancer, I had great coaches, but there was always stuff I wanted to do more of and thought our team needed to do to get to the top level."
In her first year, she's hoping to have the group grow collectively and individually. And she's not afraid to aim high. Wemhoff is shooting for top two at state.
She'll also work for developing the pom category of dancing.
And while the competitive juices are flowing for dance, Wemhoff plans to take the same enthusiasm into the classroom.
"I’ve always liked primary elementary throughout all my experiences," Wemhoff said. "I’ve worked extensively with third grade. Kindergarten is going to be a big change. I’ve always loved working with the younger grades. I worked at a daycare in college, so I always worked closely with preschool-aged students and Kindergarten is going to be a great fit for me."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
