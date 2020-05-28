Wemhoff returns to CHS to coach Diamond Dancers

Though Wemhoff has yet to meet the team in full, she's already setting some big goals. The Diamond Dancers were always successful in her days, but never placed higher than third at state.

Wemhoff is hoping to get the CHS dance group over that hump and has a plan to do so. She believes that training with more technique and working out together as a team could lead to more success in competitions.

"It’s going to be really fun, especially being at the coach’s aspect," Wemhoff said. "When I was a dancer, I had great coaches, but there was always stuff I wanted to do more of and thought our team needed to do to get to the top level."

In her first year, she's hoping to have the group grow collectively and individually. And she's not afraid to aim high. Wemhoff is shooting for top two at state.

She'll also work for developing the pom category of dancing.

And while the competitive juices are flowing for dance, Wemhoff plans to take the same enthusiasm into the classroom.