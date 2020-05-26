Wemhoff tabbed to lead Diamond Dancers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Diamond Dancers will be welcoming back one of their own to lead the program next school year.

Megan Wemhoff, recently hired by the school district as a kindergarten teacher at Centennial Elementary, will also be leading the Columbus High Diamond Dancers after once herself being a Diamond for three years.

Wemhoff is a graduate of Nebraska where she earned endorsements in Elementary Education and Special Education. Wemhoff was a regular in the Columbus dance community as both a Diamond and in 10 years at Barb's School of Dance.

“We are excited to have Megan take on the head coach responsibilities of the Diamond Dancers program,” Tim Kwapnioski, Director of Athletics and Activities said in a release. “Her years participating in dance and as a former member of the Diamond Dance team makes for a nice fit.”

Check back this week in The Telegram for more on Wehmoff and for an interview with the new coach of the Diamonds.

